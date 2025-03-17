Alarm system support workers at Hunter Street Health Centre for over a decade

It has been 12 years since Pinpoint first installed its award-winning staff attack system in Hunter Street Health Centre.

For over a decade, Pinpoint’s alarm system has been present on the site, supporting health and social care staff working with patients experiencing addiction and substance abuse.

First installed in 2003 across treatment rooms, waiting areas and bathroom facilities, the system was extended in 2019 to include a new enhanced drug treatment service and once again in 2024 to cover the UK’s first safe drug consumption facility.

Hunter Street Health Centre provides pioneering services that seek to reduce the harms associated with substance abuse and minimise the risks of overdoses and infectious diseases.

The presence of the System in the Centre ensures all staff have quick and easy access to assistance should they need it. With the simple press of a button on a person-worn alarm, employees alert others to an incident taking place and the exact location on site. This information allows colleagues to quickly respond, providing the necessary support.

With 14% of NHS staff reportedly being physically assaulted by patients, the availability of the Pinpoint System gives social and healthcare workers peace of mind in high-risk environments. Employees at Hunter Street Health Centre can be confident that help can easily be summoned, preventing challenging situations from escalating or violent situations from occurring.

The longevity of the System in Hunter Street Health Centre speaks to the quality and durability of Pinpoint’s devices, designed to meet the highest standards of performance and withstand daily wear and tear.

Daniel Waring, CEO of Pinpoint Limited, said: “Hunter Street Health Centre is leading the charge in addiction support and safe drug consumption in the UK with innovative services and treatments.

“Pinpoint’s P2 System ensures Centre staff can access a response when they need it most, allowing employees to address situations efficiently and maximise the level of care to service users

“We are honoured to have worked with the team for the last 12 years and look forward to continuing our partnership for many more.”