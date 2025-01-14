All aboard the Midnight Express: Six by Nico launches its most immersive dining experience yet in Glasgow
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This unique experience, blending mystery and storytelling with food and drink, defines a new level of interactive dining and promises to captivate guests like never before.
Cooking from January 27 - March 9 in Glasgow, guests will step into the 1930s aboard the Midnight Express, becoming detectives in a thrilling murder mystery. Over the course of six delicious courses, diners will attempt to solve the murder of Chef Gustave, with each dish serving as a clue. Some will help unravel the case, while others may lead you astray.
From £44 per person, this latest menu highlights a bold and new chapter in Six by Nico’s creative dining experiences and its creative team has ventured into new territories, incorporating elements of gaming and narrative design into this thrilling theme. This latest immersive concept sets the stage for future themes designed to surprise and delight guests in 2025.
To enhance the guest experience, Six by Nico has also introduced an extended dining slot of 2.5 hours, giving guests an additional 30 minutes to enjoy the relaxed and immersive atmosphere.
Nico Simeone, Founder of Six by Nico, said: “We’ve always aimed to push the boundaries of creative dining, and Murder on the Midnight Express takes it to the next level. Combining incredible food with immersive storytelling, guests will step into a thrilling journey from the moment they sit down - complete with clues, case files, and story-driven elements to solve the crime.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy what is set to be our most unforgettable and truly unique dining experience yet.”
Murder on the Midnight Express: Experience Details
- Cooking from: 27th January - 9th March 2025
- Price: Six-course immersive tasting menu for £44pp
- Optional Pairings:Wine Pairing: £30pp
- Cocktail Pairing: £40pp
Highlights from the Menu
- Course 1: Crime Scene - Goat’s Cheese Mousseline, Salted & Pickled Raspberry, Heirloom Beetroot
- Course 3: The Restaurant - ‘Tartiflette,’ Pomme Anna, Smoked Bacon Jam, Comté Royale
- Course 5: Engine Room - Chicken Ballotine, Jerusalem Artichoke, Charcoal Emulsion, Truffle Café au Lait
For vegetarian guests, equally delightful alternatives include dishes like Caramelised Cauliflower and Pithivier with Jerusalem Artichoke. You can also enhance your experience with wine pairings or bespoke cocktails, such as The Silent Assassin (Gin, Dry Vermouth, Apple) and The Final Verdict (Vodka, Espresso, Chocolate, Mint).
This latest menu follows the success of the Murder on the Midnight Express theme at Somewhere by Nico, Six Company’s immersive cocktail destination, with this evolution into a dining concept representing a new and exciting chapter for the brand.
Bookings for Murder on the Midnight Express are now open and can be made via the website: https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/glasgow/midnight-express/
Secure your place and join us for a murderously good time!