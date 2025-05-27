All eyes on Glasgow as city's first telly festival gets underway

All eyes will be on Glasgow this week when the city’s first ever Telly Festival gets underway as audiences in Stockholm and New York tune into events.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of the festival will be streamed online so audiences abroad can enjoy the Scottish TV talent being showcased, while people across Glasgow are invited to get involved in a series of festival activities from Thursday (29 May) to Sunday (1 June).

A total of 55 One Minute Pilot videos have been recorded exclusively for the festival by Glasgow’s talented actors, writers and directors, to be shown on screens at pubs and other venues across the city throughout the festival weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of Scottish TV talent are getting involved in festival activities, including iconic Scottish writer and performer Elaine C Smith, Taggart’s Colin McCredie and Blythe Duff, as well as Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry from Still Game, Scots Squad stars Jordan Young, Karen Barke and Chris Forbes, celebrated actors Siobhan Redmond and Maureen Beattie, and Bafta-award winning director Joe Ahearne.

Scottish actor Sanjeev Kohli in his One Minute Pilot to be shown during the Glasgow Telly Festival

Other festival supporters include Scottish TV stalwarts including actors Brian Cox, Dawn Steele, Joe McFadden and Shauna Macdonald, along with presenter Carol Smillie and Still Game and Chewin’ The Fat Director Michael Hines.

The inaugural Glasgow Telly Festival is the brainchild of Scottish author, producer and screenwriter Claire Duffy, who aims to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s TV talent while also driving change to help save the crisis-hit Scottish TV industry.

A series of events will be held across the city, putting Glasgow’s talented writers, producers, directors and actors centre stage. The festival will also put the Glasgow public - which is well known in the entertainment world for its direct feedback - at the heart of spotting potential TV hits through an innovative audience feedback app, something that Claire believes is central to the future of the country’s failing TV industry.

The programme of events includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Telly Festival founder Claire Duffy

- Thursday 29 May - Glasgow Telly Legends Pick of the Pilots Event - 7.30-9pm - Maison by Glaschu: The festival opens with a panel discussion from stars and creators of some of the most iconic Glasgow series discussing the "One Minute Pilots" that caught their eye, their careers and the future of Scottish TV. The event will be hosted by STV presenter Laura Boyd and featuring popular Scottish actors including Colin McCredie, Sanjeev Kohli and Jane McCarry.

- Saturday 31 May - Concrete Jungle Screening and Q&A - The Clubhouse 12pm: There will be a Q&A and special screening event of Glasgow drama Concrete Jungle, which was written by former Glasgow doorman Anton O’Donnell and has attracted a large audience on STV player since its release.

- Sunday 1 June TV Pilot Open Mic Night - 2-4pm at BAAD: The audience are invited to watch scenes from potential new TV dramas - written specifically for the festival - performed live by some of Scotland's best-known actors. Hosted by Carol Smillie, the event will feature actors Shauna MacDonald, Joe McFadden, Maureen Beattie, Robin Laing, Kim Allan and Cal MacAninch.

Claire Duffy added: “The line-up of celebrated TV talent that are backing the festival, and getting involved in the events, is incredible and I am hugely grateful to everyone for their support. It’s going to be a wonderful few days of showcasing and celebrating our fantastic creative talent - from established stars to emerging talent - and we can’t wait for it to get underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re aiming to bring hope, creativity and inspiration back into the TV industry once again and truly believe that the Glasgow Telly Festival is the first step towards a more prosperous future for Scotland’s talented creators.”

Details of the festival events, and how to book the last few tickets, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/serwsjeh