Allanwater Carluke feeds demand for new bungalows

Once viewed as the preserve of retirees, the humble bungalow is making a striking comeback – and its younger buyers are leading the charge. Recent research shows a marked increase in demand from millennial homeowners, who see single-storey living as not only energy-efficient and future-proof, but also a stylish and practical design choice.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allanwater Homes is responding to that shift at its newest development in Braidwood, Carluke, with the launch of two contemporary bungalow designs – the Tay and the Clyde – now available to reserve from £349,995.

The revival is part of a wider trend across Scotland and the UK, where bungalows are being reappraised by a broader demographic for their accessibility, thermal efficiency and open-plan flexibility. In a competitive housing market still defined by constrained supply and evolving lifestyle needs, single-level homes are offering an increasingly attractive alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-bedroom detached Tay bungalow starts from £349,995 and includes £18,000 worth of specification upgrades, while the larger Clyde is available from £399,995, with £16,000 of added features. Both homes come with solar panels, EV charging points and Energy Rating Band B certification, combining traditional charm with modern, energy-efficient design.

The Clyde bungalow is another choice at Allanwater Carluke

Inside, the homes offer high-spec interiors with integrated appliances, fitted wardrobes in every bedroom, and spacious open-plan layouts. The Tay features double doors connecting the kitchen/dining area to a generous lounge, while the Clyde boasts a large kitchen/dining/family room and a separate utility space.

Current availability includes a Tay on Plot 2, together with a Plot 17 Clyde on a spacious corner plot. Both of these homes have turfed front gardens and monoblocked driveways.

Allanwater Homes is bringing 132 family homes to Braidwood, Carluke, a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties, with first completions scheduled for this Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Allanwater Carluke, said: “Bungalows have always had a loyal following, but it’s exciting to see a new generation of buyers recognising their value. By including the Tay and Clyde in our range, we’re offering flexible homes that suit all life stages – whether you’re upsizing, downsizing or simply looking for future-ready living.”

Allanwater Homes Tay bungalow

“Carluke is an attractive semi-rural town with great travel connections across the Central Belt to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Our new homes are located just a short 5-minute drive from the town centre, with easy access to the picturesque South Lanarkshire countryside and nearby amenities, including Carluke Leisure Centre. Close by lies Milton Nature Trail, a meticulously maintained pathway perfect for strolls, jogging, wildlife observations and leisurely dog walks,” added Lynn.

Carluke additionally benefits from excellent local schools, including Braidwood Primary School and Carluke High School. The town has its own park, train station, Equestrian Centre and golf course. A good selection of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and food producers can be found in the town centre.

Further afield, Carluke is approximately 15 minutes from both Wishaw and Larkhall, with Carluke Train Station, situated less than 1.5 miles from the development, offering regular services to Glasgow (40 minutes) and Edinburgh (one hour).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Allanwater Carluke, please contact Lynn on 07710 094979 between 11am and 530pm Thursday to Monday. The Sales Office is located just off Lanark Road, Braidwood, Carluke ML8 4PW.

Also check out details online at: www.allanwater.co.uk.