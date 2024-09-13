Amy Papiransky Releases New Single Featuring KT Tunstall

Scottish Singer/Songwriter Amy Papiransky releases new single featuring BRIT and Ivor Novello Award-winning KT Tunstall.

The introspective and melodic “Fine Print” (co-written by Amy Papiransky and Boo Hewerdine) about the intricate details of a relationship, sees Amy pair up with her musical hero for a stunning vocal duet infused with spine-tingling harmonies. Released on 13th September, “Fine Print” is taken from Amy's forthcoming new album Friday’s Daughter and follows previous singles “Pencil Me In” and “Isabella”.

“I still can’t believe my musical idol is singing with me on one of my own songs! I am so grateful to KT - it’s such a dream come true, a real ‘pinch-me’ moment! Coincidentally, I was in KT’s hometown of St. Andrews when her vocal mix was sent through. It was meant to be!” says Amy.

Since releasing her heartfelt debut Read Me Write in 2019, BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year finalist Papiransky’s career has gone from strength to strength. A classically trained and infinitely talented multi-instrumentalist with folk roots, Amy, originally from Keith in the North-East of Scotland, has continued to hone her craft on the live music scene, playing several high-profile festivals across the UK - including HebCelt, Belladrum, Edinburgh Fringe and Cambridge Folk Festival, as well as headlining King Tut’s, Glasgow. She has also supported fellow touring artists, including KT Tunstall, Jill Jackson, Blue Rose Code, Boo Hewerdine and Cammy Barnes.

Glasgow-based Amy has found time between gigging and her day job as a High School Music Teacher to write and record her much-anticipated follow-up album. In Friday’s Daughter she has crafted a collection of uplifting folk songs and effortless ballads that delve deep into the themes of love, loss, heartbreak, resilience, and strength.

Recorded at Get Real Audio in Bath and Produced by Damien O’Kane (Kate Rusby), this sublime tapestry of tales features a host of other exciting guest appearances. Glastonbury Emerging Talent winner Lewis McLaughlin lends his vocals to their co-written romantic ballad “Comfort In Grey”. The collaborations continue with GRAMMY Award winner Ron Block (Alison Krauss) showcasing his banjo talents, seasoned musicians Anthony Davis and Josh Clark take on piano and drum duties across the project respectively, with Guitarist Lyle Watt (Blue Rose Code), Bassist Charlotte Printer (Joesef) and Graham Rorie (Gnoss) on strings completing the band line-up.

“Recording this album has been the best musical experience I’ve ever had. Working alongside incredible musicians who I can also call great friends means the world to me. A dream I never could have imagined has come true in terms of collaborators and I am super grateful. I am so proud of this album and can’t wait for people to hear it and connect with the relatable themes that have been explored” says Amy.

Friday’s Daughter is released on 18th October and is available to pre-order now: https://ecnmusic.lnk.to/FridaysDaughter