Andrew Yule appointed as director at Will Rudd Glasgow

Civil, structural and conservation engineering firm, Will Rudd, has appointed a new director in Andrew Yule.

Andrew has been promoted to the position of director having worked in the Glasgow practice for almost six years, joining from FLN Consulting Engineers in 2019. He has also served as a senior engineer, team leader and associate prior to this promotion at Will Rudd.

In his new role, Andrew will focus on expanding his existing technical roles within the company, such as project peer reviews and SER certification duties, together with taking a more prominent involvement in the wider business operation and growth strategy.

In addition to their practice in Glasgow, which has a team of around 40, Will Rudd also has a presence in Edinburgh and Dublin and works in projects throughout the UK and Ireland. They have recently worked on projects such as Love Loan in Glasgow and Nelson Monument in Edinburgh.

Andrew on site with University of Glasgow students, showing them around the Lorne Hotel in Glasgow where Will Rudd are currently working

MJ O’Shaughnessy managing director of Will Rudd Glasgow, said:“At Will Rudd we are always keen to promote from within and we have built a culture of excellence that allows us to consistently do so.

“Andrew is stepping up to his new role as director at an important time for the business as we seek further opportunities in London, Manchester and throughout the UK and Ireland.

“Our clients know that Andrew consistently delivers on the high standards that they expect and in his new role he will continue to do so with the support of our great Glasgow team.”

Andrew Yule, added: “I am very proud to be stepping into this role and am looking forward to taking a more hands-on role within the company as we seek to continue our growth across the UK and Ireland.

L-R - Creative Director, Brian Walker, Managing Director, MJ O’Shaughnessy, Director, Andrew Yule and Director, Stephen Rudd

“In my time with Will Rudd I have had the opportunity to work on a series of high profile and challenging engineering projects, including Cowley Road PBSA in Oxford, Topgolf in Glasgow and the very remote Fair Isle Bird Observatory to name but a few. I am looking forward to continuing to work on more exciting projects like these in future with the continued support of our highly talented team in Glasgow.”