arbnco Partners with ElectraLink to improve access to all energy meter data

arbnco, a leading provider of energy and decarbonisation software solutions, is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with ElectraLink.

This collaboration allows arbnco to access comprehensive energy data from a single, trusted source, enhancing its offering for the real estate sector. With a straightforward, turnkey solution, arbnco supports clients in reporting, analytics, and decarbonisation planning, helping them achieve their sustainability and ESG goals more efficiently.

The partnership will enable arbnco to enhance its market offering, supporting ESG professionals across the real estate, finance and utilities sector in the UK with deeper, more actionable data insights. It further strengthens arbnco’s ability to help clients access quality data, report against regulatory requirements and create targeted energy and decarbonisation action plans to meet net-zero goals.

“arbnco is delighted to partner with ElectraLink, this partnership will allow us to offer a more complete view of energy usage and emissions across real estate portfolios, providing our clients with the tools they need to drive decarbonisation efforts” said Maureen Eisbrenner, CEO of arbnco.

ElectraLink’s Chief Data Officer, Paul Linnane, said: “It’s always exciting when we can use smart energy data sets for purposes that support our customers’ business goals as well as decarbonisation efforts in real estate, finance and beyond. Access to meter-level energy usage data is growing in importance and arbnco’s reach and technical sophistication will facilitate many businesses to understand their emissions profiles and achieve real change.”

This partnership recognises the growing demand for integrated energy data services across various sectors and highlights the commitment of both arbnco and ElectraLink to drive innovation in the energy sector.