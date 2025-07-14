Ardrossan teen unites community for Sarcoma Awareness Month
It all started with pain in her leg on the way to school. At first, doctors thought it was a stress fracture. But after weeks of no improvement, an MRI revealed an abnormal mass. A biopsy confirmed it was Ewing sarcoma.
“I didn’t really know how to feel,” Georgie said. “My parents were upset, so I focused on making sure they were okay. I tried to keep everyone smiling - if I thought about it too much, I knew I’d get upset.”
Despite going through treatment, Georgie has devoted her energy to fundraising and supporting others affected by cancer. She’s already raised money for Beatson Cancer Charity, and this month she’s organising her second Sunday Fun Day - a packed community fundraiser with entertainment, raffles and plenty of laughter.
“If I can make things easier for anyone else, it helps me too,” Georgie said. “I just want to do something good.”
The event will be held on Sunday 20th July at Whitlees Community Centre in Ardrossan — a hub that plays a key role in the local community. From buffets and children’s inflatables to yellow, black and white balloon displays, the whole town will come together to support Georgie and the Beatson Cancer Charity.
This year’s Sunday Fun Day will also feature local entertainer Graham Irving-Cole, a fantastic raffle with prizes donated by the community, and even Georgie’s Pride of Scotland Teenager of Courage Award, which will be on display after she received the honour last month.
Georgie recently attended the Pride of Scotland Awards in Beatson Cancer Charity’s tartan, proudly dressed by Slanj Kilts alongside her dad. “It meant so much to wear the tartan,” she said. “We were so proud to represent Beatson Cancer Charity - they’ve done so much for us.”
This Sarcoma Awareness Month, Georgie shared a message for others: “For anyone going through treatment or who has been recently diagnosed - you’re not alone. Sadly, there’s a lot of us, but there’s always someone you can talk to. Stay as positive as you can.”