Arnold Clark Parallel Lines: A Driving Force in Para Alpine and Adaptive Snowsports

The Race Series has quickly become a key event in the world of Para Alpine and Adaptive Snowsports. This summer marked a major milestone with the rebranding of the series, the event saw a record-breaking turnout. With 120 participants and over 500 spectators in attendance, it was a tremendous success!

John Clark, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Similar to Snowsport Scotland, we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment. We are delighted at the opportunity to work with Snowsport Scotland and thrilled the Parallel Lines event has been a huge success and enjoyed by all."

This year’s event witnessed remarkable growth, with participation numbers soaring by 50% compared to the previous year. This sharp increase not only reflects the success of the event itself but also its growing reputation within the adaptive sports community. Given this success, the organizers plan to expand the series next year, adding more races and offering even more opportunities for competition and inclusion.

One of the standout elements of the event is the sheer diversity of participants. Athletes from across the UK travelled to take part, highlighting the event’s broad appeal. Among them were injured military veterans who displayed incredible courage and determination, competing alongside former Paralympians, which added a competitive edge to the races.

Amy Clegg in the start gate

Equally inspiring were the new faces on the scene—young athletes with neurodiversity and physical impairments who competed for the very first time. Their involvement perfectly captures the spirit of the event, which is all about inclusivity and giving athletes of all abilities the chance to compete and shine.

The company’s influence goes beyond the race series itself. It has played a crucial role in nurturing emerging talent within Para Alpine and Adaptive Snowsports. This year, the GBS Development Squad proudly sported new, branded training kits, a symbol of ongoing sponsorship and support.

The development squad is already seeing great success. A young female visually impaired skier was selected for the GB Snowsport Paralympic Squad, while a visually impaired male skier is on track to meet the necessary criteria next season. These achievements are a clear testament to the support of future stars in the sport.

Further highlighting the reach of the support, a military veteran, a regular competitor in the series, was selected to represent the UK at the Invictus Games in Vancouver. This selection showcases how the company's initiatives are not just impacting athletes on the slopes but helping them achieve remarkable success off the slopes as well.

Para Snowboarders at the start

The commitment doesn’t stop with the athletes. A workforce development fund has been created to help unlock the potential of instructors across the UK, ensuring the highest quality training and coaching for adaptive Snowsports athletes. Already, 12 new qualifications have been completed through this initiative, which is critical for the ongoing success and safety of the sport.

The Arnold Clark Parallel Lines Race Series has evolved into more than just a competition. It’s a celebration of resilience, inclusion, and excellence in Para Alpine and Adaptive Snowsports. With plans for further expansion and ongoing support for both athletes and the workforce, the future is looking bright for this event and the broader community it serves.