Art students named finalists in Textile Design Awards

Emily Stewart and Aidan Morris, final-year students at the Glasgow School of Art, have been named as national finalists in TEX+ 2025, the UK’s leading platform for emerging textile design talent.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily has been selected in the Weave category for her experimental textile work exploring structure, tactility, and form, while Aidan is a finalist in the Print category for bold, narrative-led surface design that blends storytelling with cutting-edge print processes.

Their work will be featured at the TEX+ 2025 Showcase, taking place 16–18 July at the Triangle Building, Chelsea College of Arts in London, a major national platform that brings together outstanding graduates from across the UK with design leaders, global brands, and industry decision-makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEX+, formerly known as Texprint, has launched the careers of leading UK designers, with alumni going on to work with brands such as Nike, Chanel, Liberty, and Balenciaga.

Aidan Morris

Finalists were selected through a rigorous national nomination and judging process, and will now benefit from professional development, mentoring, networking opportunities, and the chance to win industry-sponsored prizes.

The 2025 competition introduces five updated judging categories that reflect the evolving landscape of textile design:

Innovation & Creativity

Technical Excellence

Emily Stewart

Sustainability & Ethical Practice

Commercial & Market Potential

Cultural & Social Impact

Emily Stewart explores the intersection of painting and textiles, using the jacquard loom to translate realism and cubism into woven form. Her work reimagines still life and botanical imagery through shaded satin structures, capturing painterly depth, abstraction, and light. The result is a series of rich, technically accomplished weaves that challenge traditional boundaries between fine art and fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Morris draws on digital distortion, motion, and reflection to create bold printed textiles for contemporary menswear. Using techniques like dye sublimation and his own seaweed-based coating, he prints layered designs onto jacquards and sheer fabrics that shift with light and angle. His work blends innovation with sustainability, incorporating deadstock and found materials to reimagine menswear with vibrant, illusionistic surfaces.

Now operating as a registered charity, TEX+ is backed by an influential council that includes leading designers and textile specialists such as Emma J Shipley, Becky Mars, Joanne Jorgensen, and Peter Ackroyd MBE.

“Glasgow has long had a reputation for textile innovation,” added Jeremy Somers, Chair of TEX+, “it’s fantastic to see the next generation leading the way through the TEX+ platform.”