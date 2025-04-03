ASK Italian launches Crème Egg Calzone for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for an Easter special so good you’ll be craving it all-year-round? You just have to ASK.

ASK Italian has launched Crème Egg Calzonefor a limited time only.

The dessert contains a whole gooey Crème egg, tucked in ASK Italian’s signature dough and baked until golden and oozing, topped with rich chocolate sauce. A truly irresistible dessert, each will be served with a scoop of vanilla gelato.

The Crème Egg Calzone is the perfect way to finish off an Easter feast, and great for sharing (or not!).

ASK Italian Crème Egg Calzone

For a limited time only, the Crème Egg Calzone priced at £8.50 will be available at all 66 ASK Italian restaurants now until 21st April.

Join us at your local ASK Italian for an Easter feast all the family will enjoy. Whether you’re popping in for your lunch or dinner, get a taste of the limited edition easter special over the whole easter weekend.

The perfect post-pasta treat is here, but not for long. The Crème Egg Calzone joins a limited edition Easter Sundae – Vanilla and chocolate gelato, with crumbled chocolate brownie dotted with Cadbury’s Mini Eggs.

The Easter treats follow ASK Italian’s new spring menu, packed with seasonal flavours alongside timeless fan favourites that go beyond pizza and pasta - sure to impress all diners. Those who visit will be greeted with ASK Italian's warm amici welcome before settling in to enjoy the highly anticipated new offering.

ASK Italian’s spring menu promises something for everyone, offering the perfect place for Easter celebrations, as well as long-overdue catch ups and date nights.

The wider spring menu includes some exciting new seasonal dishes, such as Pesto Stracciatella Tagliatelle, White Chocolate & Pistachio Tart and some delicious new drinks, such as the Matcha Tiramisu cocktail.

The new menu showcases ASK Italian’s continued commitment to sustainability by partnering with B-Corp suppliers like Wildfarmed. All ASK Italian's pizza dough is created with 100% of Wildfarmed's regenerative flour, offering a dough that's better for people, planet, and plate. With a 50% reduction in the carbon footprint and a focus on soil health, ASK Italian’s dough is treading a little lighter on the planet.

