Award-winning engineering consultancy expands into Glasgow

Structural and civil engineering consultancy, renaissance, has reached a notable milestone in its expansion by launching an office in Glasgow.

The firm’s new operation at the Briggait, an A-listed market hall complex in Glasgow city centre, will service market growth in Scotland and beyond.

Director Richard Campbell, a Fellow of the Institution of Structural Engineers and current Chair of the Regional Group in Scotland, will manage the office, supported in his role by renaissance’s two founding directors; Kevin Gilsenan and Helen Gribbon.

“Renaissance Glasgow will be a central base for our team as they deliver a portfolio of projects for our growing network of clients across Scotland and northern England,” said Helen Gribbon, director at renaissance.

“Opening a new Scottish office with Richard at the helm is an exciting next step for the company. He is well known and respected both in industry and academia and has commanding knowledge and experience of his market. When coupled with renaissance’s technical offering and our strong project portfolio, it will provide a positive contribution to the city of Glasgow and beyond.”

Richard Campbell, director at renaissance, added: “I am delighted to be joining renaissance and working with like-minded professionals who share a passion for quality, creativity and delivering excellence in civil and structural engineering.

“I am looking forward to building a talented and enthusiastic team based in Glasgow, whilst also working alongside our well-established team in Manchester.”

Helen concluded: “The synergy between the two cities makes this a natural next step for the practice as we continue to grow our team and diversify our portfolio. This new base places us in the heart of the city, accessible to our clients and collaborators alike and we look forward to officially celebrating the launch of the new office very soon.”

The Glasgow office launch follows a successful few months for the practice which saw promotions at associate director level and a series of notable awards.