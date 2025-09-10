Award winning team brings audiology services back to Dumbarton town centre

Audiology services have returned to Specsavers Dumbarton - image Specsavers

People in Dumbarton will now benefit from a brand-new weekly audiology clinic, thanks to the expansion of an award-winning team of hearing care specialists.

Specsavers Dumbarton, which is located on High Street in the town centre, will now operate a dedicated audiology service from 11am – 5pm every Sunday.

As well as hearing checks and hearing device consultations, the clinic will also provide wax removal and aftercare appointments for those who have previously received care at the store.

The service will be led by audiologists Erin MacConnell and Kayleigh Lynch, who are part of the award-winning Specsavers Trongate audiology team, which provide hearing care services to stores in Glasgow, Renfrewshire, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and now Dumbarton.

The team were recently crowned winners of the of the national ‘Excellence in Clinical Leadership – Audiology’ award at the company’s annual Awards for Excellence, recognising their commitment to outstanding clinical leadership and dedication to providing high-quality customer care.

Ryan Forbes, Audiology Director at Specsavers Dumbarton, says: ‘We’re really excited to be bringing hearing services back to Dumbarton.

‘Our brand-new weekly clinic means customers can access everything from hearing checks to wax removal right here on their doorstep.

‘We know how important hearing health is to everyday life, whether that’s staying connected with family and friends or enjoying the little moments.

‘Having our award-winning audiology team in Dumbarton every Sunday means the community can rely on us for expert advice, the latest technology and friendly support whenever they need it.’

Audiology appointments at Specsavers Dumbarton are available to book now. To find out more, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/dumbarton or call 01389 726140.

Specsavers audiologists are experts in looking after people’s hearing health, and their free hearing checks make it easy to keep track of any changes you may experience.

To learn more, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk