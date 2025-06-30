Ayr funeral arranger takes the leap for charity with 100ft abseil
Chloe-Nicole Sheridan, a mobile funeral arranger for Co-op Funeralcare, on Crown Street, took the daring descent to raise awareness for the importance of joining the stem cell donor register.
The descent wasn’t just a personal challenge; it was inspired by her own experience as a stem cell donor. In 2022, Chloe donated stem cells through DKMS, which she describes as a “truly life changing” experience.
"Donating my stem cells to a patient in urgent need was deeply humbling”, Chloe added. “Since then, I’ve spoken at events like the Scotblood Conference to tell my story as a donor, but I wanted to go even further, so I signed up for the abseil."
The event saw six individuals descend Anfield Stadium in pairs. “I felt terrified and even had a moment where I thought I couldn’t do it, but I pushed through and made it to the bottom. I felt so accomplished when I had completed it. My son even joked, asking how I managed to do it when I can’t even climb down loft ladders!”
Chloe raised over £110 so far, with a total of £1413 raised across the group. Every £40 donated helps DKMS register a new potential lifesaver. Chloe added: “Anyone can save a life just by swabbing their cheek and joining the register.”
Despite the success, Chloe joked: “As much as it was for a great cause and I’ve hopefully helped to sign more donors up, I will be taking a very long break away from anything to do with heights.”