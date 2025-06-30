Ayr funeral arranger takes the leap for charity with 100ft abseil

An Ayr funeral arranger has taken their commitment to fundraising to new heights by abseiling 100ft down Anfield Stadium in support of blood cancer charity, DKMS.

Chloe-Nicole Sheridan, a mobile funeral arranger for Co-op Funeralcare, on Crown Street, took the daring descent to raise awareness for the importance of joining the stem cell donor register.

The descent wasn’t just a personal challenge; it was inspired by her own experience as a stem cell donor. In 2022, Chloe donated stem cells through DKMS, which she describes as a “truly life changing” experience.

"Donating my stem cells to a patient in urgent need was deeply humbling”, Chloe added. “Since then, I’ve spoken at events like the Scotblood Conference to tell my story as a donor, but I wanted to go even further, so I signed up for the abseil."

The event saw six individuals descend Anfield Stadium in pairs. “I felt terrified and even had a moment where I thought I couldn’t do it, but I pushed through and made it to the bottom. I felt so accomplished when I had completed it. My son even joked, asking how I managed to do it when I can’t even climb down loft ladders!”

Chloe raised over £110 so far, with a total of £1413 raised across the group. Every £40 donated helps DKMS register a new potential lifesaver. Chloe added: “Anyone can save a life just by swabbing their cheek and joining the register.”

Despite the success, Chloe joked: “As much as it was for a great cause and I’ve hopefully helped to sign more donors up, I will be taking a very long break away from anything to do with heights.”