Barnardo's proud to support schools recognised for their dedication to emotional wellbeing of children

Four schools in Glasgow that are excelling in putting children’s social and emotional learning at the heart of all they do have received global recognition.

The four schools – Riverbank Primary School, Whiteinch Primary School, Wellshot Primary School and Govan Gaelic School – have been awarded ‘SEL Worldwide Model School’ status, after they successfully integrated the ‘PATHS® Programme for Schools (UK Version)’ in day-to-day life.

This social and emotional learning (SEL) programme supports children from a young age to raise awareness of their feelings and helps them to develop self-regulation skills. This prestigious award is delivered by leading children’s charity Barnardo’s in recognition of the outstanding commitment to fostering emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, and overall wellbeing amongst school children

Delivery of the programme is supported by specialist coaches from Barnardo’s, who have worked with 35 schools in Glasgow. Activities are designed to help children’s development in learning to regulate their emotions, boost self-esteem, increase their emotional awareness and teach them problem-solving skills. This includes within relationships and friendships, with the aim of improving the mental health of nursery and primary school pupils.

Staff and pupils from each school were presented with their awards by Katrina McGovern, Team Manager for Glasgow Education Support at Barnardo’s, whose team has been working closely with the schools to support staff to embed the programme into everyday learning.

Hazel Russell, Children Services Manager at Barnardo’s, said: “To be an SEL Worldwide Model School using the PATHS® Programme requires more than to have teachers doing a high-quality job of teaching the lessons in their classrooms.

“These schools have worked to embody SEL skills in the school’s leadership, using SEL practices throughout the school, creating a school culture in which staff and pupils feel valued and nurtured. It also about creating positive expectations that pupils and staff will utilise SEL skills throughout the school, with peers and adults, and communicating with parents and supporting the ability to use SEL skills at home.”

Sarita Rodriguez, Depute Headteacher at Whiteinch Primary School, said: “As a school, the PATHS® Programme has helped us to take a consistent approach towards social and emotional learning and we are really able to see the benefits for our whole community.

“Four years on from beginning the programme, we have created a nurturing ethos built on really strong relationships and teamwork. People frequently compliment us on our ethos and tell us that the school ‘feels’ lovely. We are always really proud when we hear this, because it tells us that tell us that we are getting it right.”

Paul Hardie, Depute Headteacher at Wellshot Primary School, said: “Over the years, several different methods were trialled to see what sticks and which the pupils enjoyed best when exploring emotions. It wasn’t until we went through our three-year coaching journey that our Social Emotional Learning truly became a flourishing success across all stages.”

Kristina Urquhart, Head of School at Govan Gaelic School, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be the first Gaelic school in the world to receive this recognition! The programme has transformed our school into a community where all children's emotional wellbeing is not only acknowledged but actively nurtured.”

Tommy Hynes, Headteacher at Riverbank Primary School, said: “The PATHS® Programme isn’t just about what happens on a day-to-day basis in the classroom, it’s also what happens day-to-day in our whole school community. Children take their learning home to their parents, and we have lots of lovely examples of families telling us how they use the strategies at home.”

At Barnardo’s, our purpose is clear: Changing childhoods and changing lives, so that children, young people, and families are safe, happy, healthy, and hopeful. Last year, we worked with thousands of children across Scotland through more than 150 services and partnerships.

Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we provide essential support to 373,200 children, young people, parents and carers through more than 800 services and partnerships across the UK. This included 150-plus services in Scotland.

For more than 150 years, we’ve been here for the children and young people who need us most – bringing love, care and hope into their lives and giving them a place where they feel they belong.

Over the course of the financial year 2023-24, more than 16,000 people volunteered for Barnardo’s across the UK – a total of 1.7 million hours of their time. To donate, volunteer or fundraise, please visit: www.barnardos.org.uk/get-involved/raise-money.