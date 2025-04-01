Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story in Glasgow May 28

By LYNNE STEELE
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Experience the unforgettable sound of a generation with Barry Steele alongside an extraordinary ensemble of talented musicians and singers.

Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison and his friends. When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele!

Join Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story for an unforgettable evening celebrating the legendary Roy Orbison and the iconic Traveling Wilburys! Experience captivating performances of timeless hits like "Oh, Pretty Woman," "Crying," and "Only the Lonely," along with favourites such as have you got some "Handle with Care" and "End of the Line."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This show also features selected songs from Johnny Cash, ELO, and Tom Petty. With Barry Steele’s dynamic stage presence, this production promises a nostalgic journey through some of the greatest songs in music history.

Don’t miss out on this magical night of unforgettable music - LMSWORLDWIDE.ORG/EVENTS

Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice