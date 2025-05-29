BBC ALBA exposes ‘shocking and daily’ violence in Scotland’s schools

In the latest BBC ALBA Eòrpa documentary, Fòirneart ann an Sgoiltean na h-Alba l Violence in Scotland’s Schools, reporter Eileen Macdonald hears the troubling testimony of teachers and school staff, and asks what’s behind the problem, and what’s being done about it.

“Scratching, slapping, stamping and trying to kick you. More serious injuries such as cuts, biting, deep bruising right up to internal bruising and suspected fractures which needed hospital treatment.”

That’s an example of the statements given to Eòrpa by teachers and school staff all over Scotland - who have been granted anonymity to share their stories - detailing the violence and aggression they are subjected to on a regular basis.

Surveys conducted by several teaching and school staff unions of their members point to a problem that has worsened in recent years. The NASUWT Union report released earlier this year stated that 44% of respondents had experienced violence or physical abuse in the 12 months prior, with 90% having been verbally abused. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) leaders too have raised concerns about the increasing levels of pupil violence.

‘Jackie’, not her real name, has thirty years’ experience as a primary teacher. She told Eòrpa of the marked change in pupil behaviour she’s witnessed in that time: “You get sworn at, you get derogatory comments, you can get threats like, ‘I know where you live and I'm going to get my dad to come and sort you out,’, that kind of stuff. I’ve been called an extremely offensive four-letter word regularly.”

Pupil support assistant ‘Anna’, again not her real name, told Eòrpathat she has been physically struck by pupils on several occasions. Much of her work involves giving support to pupils with additional support needs (ASN): “We are expected to work with ASN pupils without the training or pay grades and we feel undervalued when we consider the amount of physical and mental abuse we receive but we don’t want to let the kids down.”

For ‘Anna’, more help is needed for support staff like her: “More support and definitely more - even some - training in handling these situations. No-one knows what they can do to help the kids but also protect ourselves from both harm and possible discipline as we don’t know how to handle kids that are violent towards us.”

Since the 2004 Education Act, there has been a presumption that pupils with ASN should be educated in mainstream schools. Reporter and presenter Eileen Macdonald asked Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Jenny Gilruth, if she believes inclusion is working in the context of a 700% increase in pupils with ASN since the 2004 legislation was introduced.

Gilruth said: “We have inclusive schools in Scotland, and we want to have that broadness of approach. However, that has had the impact of increasing the number of children with an identified additional support need. But the other factor I think we need to bear in mind here is that there are far more children now who are having their additional support need identified than 20 years ago when I was in school. That's a good thing.”

Reflecting on the stories that were shared with her for Eòrpa, Eileen Macdonald commented: “Some of the testimonies we’ve heard have been genuinely shocking, especially when we’re told some teaching staff are subject to verbal abuse and violence daily. Unions are questioning the efficacy of the Scottish Government’s National Action Plan on Relationships and Behaviour in Schools.

“Among the questions facing the Education Secretary are how to encourage greater reporting of incidents, and ensure genuine consequences are acted upon.”

Eòrpa is BBC ALBA’s flagship current affairs programme, covering a variety of domestic and European stories.

Eòrpa: Fòirneart ann an Sgoiltean na h-Alba | Violence in Scotland’s Schools premieres on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer at 10pm Monday 26 May. Watch live or on demand: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/b006mvwb/eorpa