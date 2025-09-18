Bearsden entrepreneur supports Beatson Cancer Charity with October fundraising campaign

A Bearsden-based entrepreneur is turning a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis into a source of inspiration and community support by opening a unique bookshop – and is backing Beatson Cancer Charity as it launches its latest regional campaign in the Dunbartonshire area.

Caitlyn Payne, 41, moved to Scotland from Seattle during the pandemic with her husband, who grew up in nearby Helensburgh, and their two children. Just a year later, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer at the age of 39.

Caitlyn said: “When I first found a lump, I pushed for a mammogram because I knew something wasn’t right. What I initially thought was pre-cancer quickly became a stage three diagnosis. It was a huge shock.”

Her treatment began with surgery before she was referred to The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, where she underwent chemotherapy. Despite the challenges of receiving treatment during COVID restrictions, Caitlyn says she will never forget the care she received: “From my oncologist to the nurses, I never felt like just a number – I always felt cared for and valued. During those long chemotherapy sessions, books became my greatest source of comfort and escape. That year, I read 278 books.”

It was this love of reading that inspired Caitlyn to launch The Bookmonger – a bookshop in Bearsden offering books alongside carefully curated wines and cheeses, designed to create a warm, library-inspired space for the community.

Determined to give back to the charity that supported her, Caitlyn initially volunteered with Beatson Cancer Charity, serving tea to patients and helping with fundraising. Now, through her business, she has launched a ‘Book of the Month’ initiative, where 100% of proceeds go directly to Beatson Cancer Charity.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Caitlyn and The Bookmonger will also be hosting a series of fundraising activities in support of Beatson Cancer Charity.

On Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th October, from 11am to 1pm, visitors to the shop will be entered into a special prize draw. Three lucky winners will take home prizes including a £100 Bookmonger voucher, a bottle of Argentinian Malbec, and either one hardback or two paperbacks of their choice. No purchase is necessary to take part, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds going directly to Beatson Cancer Charity.

Throughout the month, The Bookmonger will also be running ‘Pink Fridays’. Every Friday in October, £1 from every book with a pink cover sold will be donated to Beatson, giving customers an easy way to contribute simply by choosing their next read.

In addition, Caitlyn will continue her Beatson Book of the Month initiative, with October’s title to be announced on 1st October. All proceeds from the selected book will be donated to Beatson Cancer Charity during the month.

Charlene Low, Regional Fundraising Manager for Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Caitlyn’s story is truly inspiring. Not only has she shown incredible strength through her diagnosis and treatment, but she has also found a way to channel her love of books into a business that gives back to others. We are proud to share Caitlyn’s story as we launch our new campaign in Dunbartonshire, highlighting the vital support available to local people facing cancer.”