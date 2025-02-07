Bearsden Woman creates new community group for connection and empowerment

The response to the Bearsden Women’s Circle has been nothing short of incredible, and I’m deeply grateful to see the community grow so quickly. What started as a simple idea to create a space for women to come together has now turned into a vibrant, supportive group where women can heal, grow, and empower one another.

I started the Bearsden Women’s Circle with the hope of providing a safe, supportive environment for women to come together, share their stories, and offer one another strength. Our first gathering took place in January this year at the Fraser Centre in Milngavie, and we will continue to meet regularly around the new and full moons.

From Reiki-infused guided meditation to intention-setting, journaling, and other mindful practices, our gatherings cater to all levels of spiritual interest. The circle provides an opportunity for women to share their experiences, build connections, and support one another in a nurturing environment.

Looking back, it feels surreal to see the circle blossoming in the way it has. In 2024, I had a goal to create a space like this, but fear held me back. I had been through a difficult time—losing my nursing career during the pandemic, battling health issues, and feeling isolated and disconnected from the world. But this year, something within me shifted. I knew it was time to move past the fear and take that leap of faith.

I decided to step outside my comfort zone, sharing my vision on Facebook groups, hoping to find others who might feel the same need for connection. To my surprise, the response was overwhelming—hundreds of women engaged with excitement, and in no time, our Facebook group had more than 350 members! It has been heartwarming to see how many women are eager to find a space for healing, growth, and true connection.

The Bearsden Women’s Circle is still in its early stages, but I’m so excited to watch it continue to grow and evolve, creating a lasting impact in our community. I am deeply committed to nurturing this circle and ensuring it remains a safe space where women can heal, find support, and form lasting friendships.