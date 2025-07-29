Beatson Ambassadog Juno and owner Nicole set to attend Off the Beatson Track

Beatson Cancer Charity’s official Ambassadog, Juno, will return to Off the Beatson Track this summer with her devoted owner Nicole Lowther – bringing warmth, resilience, and plenty of wagging tails to the yellow streets of Glasgow on Sunday, August 24.

Nicole, now 24, was first diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma at just 17 years old.

After a stem cell transplant last year, she is now undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy following a relapse with Stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma in May 2025. Despite this, Nicole remains determined to support the cause that’s stood by her and her family since the very beginning.

“Off the Beatson Track is such a monumental event for me,” Nicole said. “It’s where people gather to feel included, feel love, and feel hope. It’s something really special.”

Nicole Lowther and Juno

Last year, Nicole, from Milton of Campsie, completed the 10k just six months post-transplant, walking with her closest friends and family – including her six-year-old nephew and beloved dog Juno, who went on to be crowned Beatson Cancer Charity's official Ambassadog. Juno has provided constant comfort during Nicole’s treatment and recovery and continues to be a source of love and calm when it’s needed most.

“Juno has been the best support for me,” Nicole shares. “She’s been by my side through it all. When my partner gets home from work, we love nothing more than to cuddle on the couch, all three of us, and thank our lucky stars for still being here.”

Nicole hopes to take part in the walk again this year, but even if she isn’t able to complete the route, she’ll be at the start line with Juno, cheering on walkers and soaking up the uplifting atmosphere.

Now in its 12th year, Off the Beatson Track has welcomed more than 20,000 participants, who have walked over 124,000 miles – turning Glasgow’s west end yellow in support of people facing cancer.

Nicole, Juno and Bella Beatson

The 10k route begins at the Riverside Museum, heading past The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, through Kelvingrove Museum, and returning to finish at the Riverside. Once across the finish line, walkers are encouraged to enjoy the festival village, with live entertainment and food stalls for all ages.

Proudly sponsored by Allied Vehicles, this fun-filled day is fully accessible and suitable for everyone, with music, family entertainment, and a feel-good atmosphere throughout.

Maisie McCormick, Community Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 12th Off the Beatson Track event this year. We’re so grateful to everyone who has taken part over the years – some families have been with us since the beginning, so we hope everyone will get behind the celebrations this year and join us. Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Hosted by STV’s Laura Boyd and Heart Scotland’s David Farrell, this year’s Off the Beatson Track promises to be the biggest and brightest yet.

Off the Beatson Track takes place on Sunday, August 24 and is open to people of all ages and abilities.

To register, visit www.beatsoncancercharity.org.