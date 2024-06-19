Bellshill: St Andrew's United Free Church of Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Sunday, the Morning Service with elements for all ages at 11am will be conducted by The Minister, Rev. Jason Lingiah.

Sunday School will take place during the Morning Service. Refreshments served after the service.

The next evening service will be on Sunday, July 14 at 6:30pm Major roof works will be commencing this month at a cost of £8,500. If you would like to make a contribution, please see our website.

This week:

Tuesday and Friday Welcome (free tea, coffee and chat and company) 10:30am-12noon

West End Cardmakers Tuesday 12noon-2pm

Prayer Meeting and Bible Study - Wednesday at 7:30pm in the Manse and Thursday at 10:30am in the Church.

-Knit and Knatter Friday 11am-1pm

Future dates:

June

Hatton Lea Nursing Home Service 18th at 2:30pm

Committee of Management 24th at 7pm (Neilson Halls)

July

Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre Service 2nd at 1:30pm

Monthly Evening Service Sunday 14th at 6:30pm

Hatton Lea Nursing Home Service 16th at 2:30pm

August

-Kirk Session 19th at 12noon

October

Coffee Morning, Open Day and Gift Day 27th 11am-2pm

Glasgow District 3 Reformation Service 28th at 3pm

November

Remembrance Sunday 11:30am and 6:30pm

Christmas Fair Friday 15th (Imperial Club)