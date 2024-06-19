Bellshill: St Andrew's United Free Church of Scotland
Sunday School will take place during the Morning Service. Refreshments served after the service.
The next evening service will be on Sunday, July 14 at 6:30pm Major roof works will be commencing this month at a cost of £8,500. If you would like to make a contribution, please see our website.
This week:
Tuesday and Friday Welcome (free tea, coffee and chat and company) 10:30am-12noon
West End Cardmakers Tuesday 12noon-2pm
Prayer Meeting and Bible Study - Wednesday at 7:30pm in the Manse and Thursday at 10:30am in the Church.
-Knit and Knatter Friday 11am-1pm
Future dates:
June
Hatton Lea Nursing Home Service 18th at 2:30pm
Committee of Management 24th at 7pm (Neilson Halls)
July
Orbiston Neighbourhood Centre Service 2nd at 1:30pm
Monthly Evening Service Sunday 14th at 6:30pm
Hatton Lea Nursing Home Service 16th at 2:30pm
August
-Kirk Session 19th at 12noon
October
Coffee Morning, Open Day and Gift Day 27th 11am-2pm
Glasgow District 3 Reformation Service 28th at 3pm
November
Remembrance Sunday 11:30am and 6:30pm
Christmas Fair Friday 15th (Imperial Club)
More details on our activities can be found at www.bellshillstandrewsufc.org.uk and on Facebook
