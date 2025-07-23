BFT launches game-changing aerobic conditioning testing across UK studios

Glasgow-based BFT is launching a new science-backed Maximal Aerobic Speed (MAS) Conditioning Testing program across UK studios to enhance cardio performance tracking and deliver more personalised, data-driven training experiences.

Body Fit Training (BFT), the fastest-growing global fitness franchise known for its science-backed strength and conditioning workouts, is about to take performance tracking to the next level.

On August 11, BFT is rolling out its brand new global Maximal Aerobic Speed (MAS) Conditioning Testing programme – kicking things off for the UK network with a testing session at BFT East Croydon.

This innovative testing protocol isn’t just another fitness trend – it’s a structured, research-driven way to help members see exactly where their cardio fitness stands and how they can improve over time. Whether they’re an experienced athlete or just getting started, the new MAS test will give them clear, measurable insights into their endurance, alongside the strength benchmarks BFT is already known for.

With the launch of MAS testing, BFT is expanding its long-standing Benchmark programme to now include a smarter way to measure cardio performance.

Members will complete structured tests using the Ski Erg, Keiser Bike and Rowing Machine, with all results tracked in the BFT performance app. This gives every member a complete fitness profile – for both strength and cardio. It’s exactly the kind of detailed, science-driven progress tracking BFT is known for.

But what does it mean for members? More personalised training based on the individual’s aerobic capacity – so they’re working at the right intensity every time they train. Moreover, it’s easier for members to stay motivated when they can see improvements week to week. And by combining cardio and strength training in a structured way, BFT continues to lead the way in delivering results-driven, well-rounded fitness.

Studio owners are just as excited. Chris Pook, who runs BFT East Croydon, described the upcoming MAS launch as a ‘game-changer’ that’s taking everyday fitness to a whole new level at BFT. “This kind of structured cardio testing is something you’d usually only see in elite sport, so to be able to offer it to our members will be such a standout.

“It’ll give our members real insight into their fitness and, with that, actual, measurable data they can track over time. It’ll be incredibly motivating for members and it’ll help our coaches deliver tailored sessions – everyone will benefit!”

Charlie Hendrie of BFT Battersea shares the same enthusiasm, calling the new testing protocol a perfect reflection of BFT’s forward-thinking approach. “At BFT, we’re never standing still – we’re always looking at how we can deliver more value to our members and MAS testing is a brilliant example of that.”

BFT’s momentum isn’t slowing after the introduction of MAS either. The franchise continues to grow rapidly on the international stage, especially in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

With more than 50 studios planned across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, BFT is well on the way to becoming a leading force in the region’s fitness industry. The flagship site in Doha is already thriving, attracting a vibrant community of members who are enthusiastically responding to BFT’s unique combination of science, structure and group support. The introduction of MAS testing in these new markets will only strengthen that offering – reinforcing BFT’s mission to deliver next-level, results-focused training experiences around the world.

Whether members are in Croydon, Kuwait or Dubai, BFT is committed to raising the standards for what group fitness can be.

For BFT’s founder, Cameron Falloon, “Expanding into regions like MENA is incredibly exciting for us! Combine that with the introduction of MAS conditioning testing internationally too and it’s a great example of how we’re constantly trying to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible as a fitness brand. This latest news is another step forward to delivering the best group training experience on the planet.”