Big Care UK Sports Day at Cathkin House

With the Olympics fast approaching, an East Kilbride care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Thursday 25th July, from 2.30pm-4pm, Care UK’s Cathkin House, on Glasgow Road, will be bringing Paris to East Kilbride as it opens its doors to local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Cathkin House joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

East Kilbride care home hosts sports day for local community

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including an egg and spoon race, sack race and even a wheelchair race. Winners will be awarded with certificates and medals in traditional Olympics style.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of refreshments, while tapping their toes to music throughout the day.

Nisha Sujeewon, Home Manager at Cathkin House, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in East Kilbride, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Cathkin House.

“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/Care-UK-Sports-Day

Cathkin House provides dementia, nursing and nursing dementia care, and has been designed to enable its residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and has plenty of space indoor, and out, to relax.

Visitors are advised to contact Cathkin House if they wish to take part in the home’s Sports Day.

To find out more about the home or to book a place at the event, contact Home Manager Nisha Sujeewon on [email protected], or call 01357 578396.