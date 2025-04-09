Black Sheep Coffee brews up excitement with new store opening at Silverburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverburn, Glasgow’s leading shopping and leisure destination, has announced that Black Sheep Coffee has opened its doors, serving as a sanctuary for coffee lovers.

The new store offers its signature Robusta blend coffee, a next-level matcha range, functional health inspired drinks, açaí bowls and much more, serving up something different to suit any customer. The opening complements Silverburn’s diverse selection of stores, including high street fashion, premium retail, and a wide variety of dining options.

The arrival of Black Sheep Coffee follows a series of exciting store openings at Silverburn, including Zara’s new flagship store and the launch of Hotel Chocolat. It has also been announced that US brand, Hollister is set to join the line-up later this year. More openings on the horizon include H Beauty, Bershka, and Pull&Bear, as well as new leisure attraction, King Pins.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “Black Sheep Coffee underscores our commitment to bringing unique and exciting brands to the centre, enhancing our offering for coffee enthusiasts and creating an even more dynamic experience for our guests. The arrival of Black Sheep Coffee is just one of many brands that elevate Silverburn’s status as Glasgow’s top retail and leisure destination.”

Silverburn has experienced a remarkable year, with over 15 million visitors in 2024, and continues to attract top global and local brands looking for a best-in-class location.

Black Sheep co-founders Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth, said: “We are thrilled to bring another Black Sheep Coffee to Glasgow, and Silverburn is the ideal location. Visitors can enjoy our signature coffee while taking in everything the centre has to offer - truly a perfect match. We can't wait to welcome both familiar faces and new customers!"