Bladnoch Distillery unveils line-up for Wave Day whisky celebration

Bladnoch, Scotland’s oldest privately-owned Scotch whisky distillery, has unveiled the line-up for Wave Day this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the distillery on Saturday, June 14, Wave Day is a celebration of Bladnoch’s bold Galloway spirit and the history and heritage of the distillery.

The one-day festival marks the release of Bladnoch Wave II, the second chapter in the Master Distiller’s Collection which launched last year with Bladnoch Wave I: Time & Maturation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wave Day will be the first opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to sample and purchase Wave II, which will be available exclusively at Bladnoch Distillery on Saturday, June 14 ahead of remaining bottles going on sale through Bladnoch’s online shop from Monday, June 16.

Dr Nick Savage, master distiller at Bladnoch Distillery

Celebrations will begin on the lade at Bladnoch Distillery at 12 noon. The distillery shop will be open, with a pop-up full bar in place for single malt enthusiasts to gather and sample Bladnoch’s portfolio of exceptional Lowland whiskies.

Highlights on the day include an interactive tasting of Wave II with Bladnoch’s master distiller, Dr Nick Savage, as well as a short, immersive theatre experience inspired by the distillery’s story and performed by Bladnoch’s UK brand ambassador, Mark Rannoch.

Each guest who purchases a full-size bottle of whisky from the distillery on Saturday, June 14 will also receive a complimentary 50ml collectable dram of Wave II. Exclusively available on the day, this remarkable whisky can be sampled during the interactive tasting or taken home to enjoy later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food will be available from vendors including vegan and gluten-free options, with the distillery garden also open for those seeking a tranquil spot away from the hustle and bustle of the main courtyard.

Casks line the warehouse at Bladnoch Distillery

Live music will be played throughout the day, with local folk musicians from The Vault Arts Centre in Newton Stewart opening the event, followed by singer-songwriter Katie Mac singing hits from throughout the decades.

Guests can extend their whisky experience on Sunday, June 15 with a bespoke Wave tour of the distillery, offering a deeper dive into Bladnoch’s craftsmanship and intricate whisky-making process. Tours are available to pre-book at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on the Bladnoch website.

Dr Nick Savage, Master Distiller at Bladnoch Distillery, said: “Wave Day is one of the highlights of our calendar year, and it’s a privilege to host this festival of our bold Galloway spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a time to gather, celebrate and enjoy some incredible whisky, particularly Wave II – as we unveil the next instalment in our exciting annual release series. We look forward to welcoming Bladnoch fans from near and far through the distillery doors this summer, to discover more about how we make our exceptional single malt whisky.”

Bladnoch Distillery will host Wave Day on Saturday 14 June

Dating back to 1817, Bladnoch Distillery is one of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky producers in the world and is enjoying a bold and powerful revival.

For more information about Bladnoch Distillery, and to book tickets for Wave Day, please visit www.bladnoch.com.