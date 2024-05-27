Bloody Scotland announces book programme and exclusive Val McDermid event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The programme launch will be followed by an exclusive standalone event at 1.30pm in The Golden Lion Ballroom with the brilliant Val McDermid.

Val who has previously referred to Bloody Scotland as ‘a dizzying weekend of pleasure’ will be in conversation with fellow crime writer, Stirling resident and Bloody Scotland board member Craig Robertson.

Bloody Scotland will officially launch its 2024 programme in Stirling on Thursday 20 June at noon in the Golden Lion Hotel. Festival Director Bob McDevitt will reveal the names of over a hundred authors taking part over the festival weekend which will run from Friday 13 September – Sunday 15 September 2024.

The variety of authors and panels on offer this year has never been greater, from exciting new writers to bestselling authors and household names plus well-known faces from television, film and the media.

Reviewing her latest book, Queen Macbeth, The Herald said ‘who better than Val McDermid, doyenne of detective fiction, to set the record straight on the wrongly reviled Lady Macbeth?’ and The Sunday Post called it ‘Masterful…a favourite read this year’.