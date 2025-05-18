Bookface Sip & Swap raises £1,600 for Refuweegee
Hosted by Bookface founder and avid reader Heather Suttie, the event blended books, community and refreshments. Guests enjoyed book swapping from a selection of over 200 lifestyle, culinary and wellness titles, with Rickshaw & Co. providing curated cocktails throughout the afternoon.
Guests included BBC Scotland's Home of the Year judge Anna Campbell Jones, Women's Prize long-listed author Rose Ruane and international crime expert David Swindle.
A luxury raffle featuring foodie, beauty and bookish prizes helped raise funds. Tushar Ahmed, co-owner of Rickshaw & Co., said: “We were blown away by the response. The atmosphere was full of warmth and generosity. Rickshaw & Co. is about good food and good company—and we’re proud to be part of something that directly supports people here in Glasgow.”
Heather Suttie added:“Bookface is built on the idea that books bring people together. This event proved that—and also showed how small actions can make a real difference. Thank you to everyone who swapped, sipped and supported.”
The money raised will go directly to Refuweegee.