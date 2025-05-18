Bookface Sip & Swap raises £1,600 for Refuweegee

Book lovers turned out in force for the Bookface Sip & Swap at Rickshaw & Co. in Partick—raising £1601.25 to support Refuweegee, the Glasgow-based charity that welcomes displaced people with practical support and compassion.

Hosted by Bookface founder and avid reader Heather Suttie, the event blended books, community and refreshments. Guests enjoyed book swapping from a selection of over 200 lifestyle, culinary and wellness titles, with Rickshaw & Co. providing curated cocktails throughout the afternoon.

Guests included BBC Scotland's Home of the Year judge Anna Campbell Jones, Women's Prize long-listed author Rose Ruane and international crime expert David Swindle.

A luxury raffle featuring foodie, beauty and bookish prizes helped raise funds. Tushar Ahmed, co-owner of Rickshaw & Co., said: “We were blown away by the response. The atmosphere was full of warmth and generosity. Rickshaw & Co. is about good food and good company—and we’re proud to be part of something that directly supports people here in Glasgow.”

Heather Suttie added:“Bookface is built on the idea that books bring people together. This event proved that—and also showed how small actions can make a real difference. Thank you to everyone who swapped, sipped and supported.”

The money raised will go directly to Refuweegee.