Bookface Sip & Swap this June in Glasgow with Amazing Grace Adams Author Fran Littlewoood

Book enthusiasts, mark your calendars! On Saturday, June 29, from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM, avid readers converge at August House in Glasgow for the highly anticipated Bookface Sip & Swap event, featuring the celebrated author Fran Littlewood. Known for her critically acclaimed novel and New York Times bestseller, Amazing Grace Adams, Fran is set to captivate audiences with an exclusive 30-minute conversation.

Attendees can look forward to an afternoon filled with sipping, swapping, and storytelling. Enjoy complimentary drinks while diving into the infamous Bookface book swap, boasting a curated collection of over 200 captivating titles. It’s the ultimate book lover's delight, offering a chance to indulge in your literary cravings and connect with fellow bibliophiles.

The highlight of the event is undoubtedly the conversation with Fran Littlewood. As the creative mind behind Amazing Grace Adams, Fran will share her insights into the creative process, inspirations, and the profound themes explored in her debut novel, praised for its exploration of womanhood, motherhood, marriage, and the intricacies of aging, it has resonated deeply with readers around the world.

Fran Littlewood

With a background as a former journalist for The Times and an MA in Creative Writing from Royal Holloway, University of London, Fran brings a unique and compelling perspective to her writing. Excitingly, TV rights for Amazing Grace Adams have been optioned by the producer of The Mare of Easttown, with whispers of Kate Winslet’s involvement in the pilot. Fran shared, "They’re working on the pilot, and I think Kate Winslet’s working on a second episode so you never know. I’m busy writing the second book now and I’m excited to be coming to Glasgow for this special event!”

Bookface is an online book group on Facebook with almost 4000 members in 48 countries. Their mantra is "Life is too short for ***t books!" so they only trade on great recommendations. Founder Heather Suttie says "Bookface is where to go if you're looking for your next amazing read. It's like Goodreads on acid!"

Bookface Sip & Swap events are a staple in the literary community, known for their vibrant atmosphere and high-profile guest authors. Previous notable guests have included Sara Sheridan, Val McDermid, Davinia Taylor, Susannah Constantine, Helen Fields, Sophie Gravia, Chris Brookmyre, Alan Parks, Doug Allan, and Helen Fitzgerald. Future events promise appearances by Jenny Colgan and Donna Ashworth.

Whether you're an avid reader, aspiring writer, or simply seeking an afternoon of inspiration, the Bookface Sip & Swap event offers something for everyone. Join us for an afternoon of literary delight, discovery, and unforgettable storytelling.

Tickets are priced at £20 and include two complimentary drinks. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase Fran’s book and meet her in person. You don't have to read the book to enjoy the event, but this is an experience you won't want to miss!