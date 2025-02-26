Bookface Sip & Swap with Liam McIlvanney in Glasgow

Get ready for a captivating Sunday afternoon with one of Scotland’s most acclaimed crime writers! On Sunday, July 13, join us at Saints of Ingram in Glasgow from 3-6 pm for a Bookface Sip & Swap event with Professor Liam McIlvanney, the award-winning author of gripping, atmospheric thrillers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his sharp storytelling and deeply immersive crime fiction, McIlvanney will take you behind the scenes of his work and share the inspiration behind his much-anticipated upcoming novel, The Good Father, set for release in 2025.

McIlvanney, the bestselling author of the Conway Trilogy and the Duncan McCormack series, has earned a reputation for writing intelligent, tense thrillers with a strong sense of place. His work has captivated readers and critics alike, cementing his position as one of the finest voices in modern crime fiction. As the son of William McIlvanney, the legendary author often credited with shaping the Tartan Noir genre, Liam carries on a remarkable literary legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His books are as much about character and setting as they are about crime, making each story a compelling journey through both suspense and the Scottish landscape.

Bookface

At the Bookface Sip & Swap event, you’ll have the opportunity to engage with Liam in a 45-minute interview, where he’ll discuss his career, his latest work, and what we can expect from The Good Father. You’ll also be able to buy a copy of his new novel and get it signed, making this an unmissable opportunity for fans of crime fiction.

In true Bookface fashion, the event will include mimosas, fizz, and a chance to swap books with fellow readers. We’ll have 300 titles to choose from in our legendary book swap, allowing you to discover new reads while parting with some of your own. Whether you’re an avid crime fiction fan or simply looking for your next great read, the Bookface Sip & Swap offers something for everyone.

Bookface events are always in high demand, and this one will be no exception. The intimate setting, great company, and fascinating conversation make for an afternoon that no book lover should miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, whether you’re looking to pick Liam McIlvanney’s brain, discover a new favorite author, or simply enjoy a laid-back afternoon with mimosas in hand, this is the event for you.

Event Details:

When: Sunday, July 13, 3pm – 6pm.

Where: Saints of Ingram, 158 Ingram Street.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-liam-mcilvanney-on-sunday-13th-july-in-glasgow-tickets-1235909371199?aff=oddtdtcreator

Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today and join us for a thrilling afternoon with Liam McIlvanney – a perfect blend of crime, books, and great conversation.