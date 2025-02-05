Brand-new experience to celebrate Mother’s Day at Dobbies’ Glasgow store

This March, Dobbies Garden Centres is offering a new hands-on Mother’s Day experience at its Glasgow store, combining a luxury Afternoon Tea with a seasonal planting workshop.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience will take place from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 March at the Glasgow store. Guests can celebrate the arrival of spring in style as they explore a selection of new plants and flowers to create an outdoor planter bursting with vibrant seasonal colour, perfect for brightening patios, front doors or balconies.

Attendees will enjoy a 90-minute experience that begins with a relaxing luxury Afternoon Tea. This delightful treat features three tiers of sweet and savoury delights, plus unlimited tea and coffee refills. The luxury Afternoon Tea offers an assortment of freshly made finger sandwiches, including soft cheese and cucumber, egg mayonnaise with watercress, and ham, rocket and red onion chutney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also enjoy Dobbies' famous scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and a delicious selection of sweet treats, including a gin and raspberry cheesecake, victoria sponge with vanilla buttercream, red berry and matcha Battenburg and macaroons dipped in white chocolate. Guests can upgrade the hot drink to a speciality tea, coffee, or hot chocolate for 50p, or make the occasion extra special by adding a 200ml bottle of Prosecco.

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea & Planting Experience at Dobbies Garden Centres combines hands-on planting with a luxury Afternoon Tea

After enjoying Afternoon Tea, guests will head to the plant area in the Glasgow store where Dobbies’ Green Team will host a Q&A and guide them through creating a beautiful seasonal planter to take home (worth up to £40).

Each guest will receive gloves and all the tools they need, as well as a Cotswold planter made of 100% recycled plastic (available in white or aqua) and a variety of spring plants, carefully selected by Dobbies’ Senior Buyer, Nigel Lawton. Guests will learn planting tips and techniques before creating their very own seasonal planter to take home and enjoy for months to come.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is looking forward to welcoming customers along to this special event at the Glasgow store. She said: “Our Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience, combining delicious sweet and savoury treats with a fun and creating activity, is the perfect way to celebrate the special women in your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re spending the day with your mum, a loved one, or treating yourself, we’re excited to welcome garden fans to this memorable event.”

Tickets for the Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience are priced at £45 per person and will be available to book via the website.