Buchanan Galleries awards further funding to Glasgow causes in ongoing community scheme

Three local causes and community initiatives have received financial support from Glasgow shopping centre Buchanan Galleries to help them continue to make a difference addressing key local challenges and foster positive change in the area.

As part of Landsec Futures Community Grants scheme, set up by Buchanan Galleries’ owners, Landsec, three local community groups: Clyde FC Community Foundation, Men Matter Scotland, and Nostalgia have received funding to support their efforts in enriching and improving the lives of residents in and around Glasgow.

Clyde FC Community Foundation, official charity of Clyde Football Club, known locally as ‘the Bully Wee’, uses the power of football to improve fitness, education, and inclusion to the sport in the Greater Glasgow area. The grant will allow the organisation to extend its Healthy Heros programme, a mixture of fitness activities and healthy lifestyle education, alongside their innovative Talking Football programme, which provides an opportunity to show how literacy rich football is and how many jobs are available in sports, beyond playing, to more schools where the health and educational deprivation indicators demonstrate the greatest need.

Alan White, Charity Development Manager at Clyde FC Community Foundation, said “Through our work over the years, we have seen the transformative impact that sport can have in schools, both in relation to improving physical health but also to engage young people in topics such as literacy, numeracy and healthy lifestyles.

“We have also recognised that some schools - often based in the communities where need is greatest - simply do not have the budget to provide these sorts of interventions and young people who may feel the impact the most are not benefiting. The funding from Buchanan Galleries allows us to go into schools in some of the communities in Glasgow where we know the demand is present, but the budget is not!”

Men Matter Scotland focusses on supporting men’s mental health and well-being through peer-to-peer engagement from its base, the Hub, in Drumchapel. Open to men aged 16 and up, the charity provides a safe and inclusive environment where men can connect, share experiences, and support each other, whilst take part in physical health activities, workshops and skill building, as well as wider community engagement.

Anne Hughes, Director of Men Matter Scotland, commented, “In Scotland, the suicide rate among men remains worryingly high, this is due to factors such as urban deprivation and social isolation.

“We are delighted to be awarded this funding via the Landsec Futures Community Grant. Every week, up to 400 men attend our Hub in Glasgow, and this additional donation from Buchanan Galleries will help provide a variety of different wellbeing classes – everything from yoga and meditation to skill-building workshops, physical activities and sports.”

Rutherglen based community group, Nostalgia, works with older people and sheltered and care home residents to alleviate loneliness and social isolation. Nostalgia aims to encourage meaningful connections between residents through conversations and engaging group activities, giving members of the community the chance to make new friends and build support networks.

Philanthropist, Geraldine Baird, added: “At Nostalgia, we work to foster a sense of belonging amongst the most vulnerable members of our community in Rutherglen by hosting events that help spark old memories and new relationships.

“Over 160 elderly socially isolated people and carers attended our last Christmas event, which demonstrates the longing this generation have for meaningful connections.

“The additional funding from Buchanan Galleries will help us deliver more free events to older people and care home residents and give them the chance to forge new connections and meaningful relationships and help to eradicate social isolation and loneliness.”

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said, “As a hub for the Glasgow community, Buchanan Galleries is deeply committed to supporting initiatives that create meaningful change in people’s lives.

“The Landsec Futures Community Grants allow us to directly contribute to the incredible work of local groups like Clyde FC Community Foundation, Men Matter Scotland, and Nostalgia. These organisations are driving positive change in areas that matter most - whether it’s through improving mental and physical health, fostering inclusivity, or addressing social isolation – and we’re proud to play a part in helping them expand their reach and deepen their impact across Glasgow.”

The Landsec Futures Community Grants scheme provides funding between £1,000 and £3,000 to support local voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations in the community which are already creating value in the places they know best. Applications remain open for the scheme. To apply and for more details, visit: https://landsec.com/futures.