Buchanan Galleries launches its ‘Made in Glasgow’ 2025 initiative, encouraging the next generation to reimagine the future of retail

Buchanan Galleries has launched its enterprise challenge, Made in Glasgow with St Mungo's Academy and Shawlands Academy.

The ‘Made in Glasgow’ challenge is a cross-school competition which simulates / mirrors the design process and invites students to imagine an exciting community space for the people of Glasgow. Centred around the theme of ‘reimagining their local retail space’, the project challenges pupils to present their ideas and vision for retail in the future, while considering the broader impact retail space has on the local area.

Students from the two schools will take part in three workshops which replicate real life design processes covering: creative placemaking; community and customer insights; and environmental sustainability hosted by professionals at Buchanan Galleries, before developing their own ideas for a retail space to best serve their community in Glasgow.

The teams will then have an opportunity to present their ideas to an expert panel, showcasing the principles learned during the workshops. Pitches will address all aspects of creating a sustainable retail space, including establishing their concept, understanding their key audience, and sharing how they would design and market the space, including key considerations of the sustainability and environmental impact of their ideas.

Buchanan Galleries

‘Made in Glasgow’ aims to showcase the vital role that young people can play in transforming the retail landscape into a dynamic force for positive change within their communities. In recent years, physical retail has shifted towards creating experiences, with shopping centres evolving into social hubs that foster and strengthen community connections.

The school engagement project is delivered by Buchanan Galleries, its parent company Landsec, and Ahead Partnership, and is funded by the Landsec Futures Fund. The £20m social impact fund is dedicated to enhancing social value to the communities it serves.

The 2025 launch marks the second year of the challenge, providing an opportunity for 30 Glasgow-based students to benefit from the Landsec Futures Fund.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries said: “’Made In Glasgow’ is a great initiative that encourages students to explore their creativity within the retail sector. Listening to the perspectives of the younger generation offers fresh inspiration for creating retail experiences that resonate with their needs and interests. We’re really looking forward to seeing the final presentations in March, and the innovative ideas the students develop.

“Working with Ahead Partnership, who have already supported over 10,000 young people through their continued partnership with Landsec, helps us ensure that the work we’re doing has a tangible impact within our local community. This is the second time the competition has run in Glasgow and helps individuals learn everything they need to know about taking an idea from its first draft to its design and pitch, whilst building self-confidence and skills to further develop their own career paths.”

Georgina Johnson, Programme Manager at Ahead Partnership said: “We’re delighted to bring the ‘Made In Glasgow’ challenge to a new cohort of students who are brimming with innovative ideas and unique insights into what they want the future of retail to look like. The feedback we received from last year’s participants demonstrates the importance of giving young people the opportunity to learn directly from employers and engage with businesses in their local area.

“We’re so grateful to the team at Buchanan Galleries for showcasing the many behind-the-scenes careers that support a local landmark, and for empowering young people to explore and present their ideas in a real-life business setting as practice before they enter the world of work.”

The winning team will be announced in March 2025, and will receive a trophy for their school. They will also go through to the national virtual semi-finals where they’ll compete against teams from other Made In Challenges happening across the UK. The three winning teams from the semi-final will then head to Landsec HQ in London for the national final in-person in June 2025.

For more information, please visit https://buchanangalleries.co.uk/.