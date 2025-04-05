Burnout prevention and recovery course for frazzled Glaswegians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For less than the cost of a can of Irn-Bru a day, ambitious business owners in Glasgow will benefit from the Burnout Prevention Blueprint launched by internationally recognised Burnout Advisor, Clinical Hypnotherapist and High-Performance Coach Charlène Gisèle.

The former big law litigator, who was herself burnt out and now travels the world helping others is encouraging professionals from all sectors to invest in their own wellbeing.

The course which can be taken at your own pace delivers practical, science-backed strategies in bite-sized, easy-to-follow modules, allowing participants to dip in and out at their convenience.

Completing the course also unlocks access to Charlène’s exclusive Life Less Burnt Out Society—a weekly live group coaching session where she guides members through real-world challenges in real-time.

Charlène Gisèle

"This Burnout Prevention Blueprint emerged from my own journey through burnout and has since transformed the lives of thousands of high-performing professionals," says Charlène.

"My wish is for this course to be the lifeline I desperately needed during my darkest moments—offering practical, science-backed strategies that don’t require reducing your workload to reclaim your well-being."

The Burnout Prevention Blueprint covers many topics including:

The Hidden Costs of Burnout

The Three Dimensions of Burnout

The "3 Ds" of Burnout

Why Chronic Stress Isn’t a Sustainable Fuel

How to Shift from Stress to Self-Care

The Connection Between Stress and Brain Health

Charlène’s Personal Story and Hard-Won Lessons

"This course is for the dedicated, ambitious professionals working harder yet feeling less satisfied, constantly anxious, and disconnected from what once brought them joy," Charlène adds.

"I want to help professionals fuel their success with self-care rather than chronic stress, allowing them to achieve even more while protecting their health, relationships, and enthusiasm for life."

For those tempted to binge another Netflix series or watch a film on a flight, Charlène suggests an alternative: binge this course in 2 hours instead—and start investing in a career and life that doesn’t burn you out. Please visit

The Burnout Prevention Blueprint is available now. Search 'Charlene Gisele Burnout'.