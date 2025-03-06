Cala Homes (West) brings Social Bite roof donation total to more than £10,000

Cala Homes (West) has handed over its third and final roof donation to Social Bite following the sell out of its city centre Prince’s Quay development, bringing the total donated to £10,150.

When the Glasgow development first launched in 2020, the homebuilder pledged £50 per every legal completion to the charity and social business.

The development, located on the site of the former Glasgow Garden Festival in Media City, is now fully reserved and Sales & Marketing Director of Cala Homes (West) Suzanne McElhiney presented the donation to Managing Director at Social Bite, Mel Swan at the charity’s Sauchiehall Street coffee shop.

During the visit, Cala handed over £5,150 to the major Scottish charity to help with its efforts to end homelessness across Glasgow.

Suzanne and Mel met at Social Bite's Coffee Shop on Sauchiehall Street

The partnership kicked off in 2020 with the first donation aiding the charity throughout the pandemic, and a further donation was made in 2023.

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales & Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “We first set up our roof donation partnership with Social Bite ahead of the city centre development launching, as a way for us to continue to give back to a good cause throughout the lifecycle of the development.

“Since then, to see that we’ve now donated a total sum of £10,150 is fantastic, and something the whole team is incredibly proud of.

“This was one of the first of our developments to set up a partnership like this, currently we also have roof donations at our Sequoia Meadows development in Jackton and The Lawers at Balgray Gardens in Newton Mearns, supporting local charities in each area.

Suzanne McElhiney of Cala and Mel Swan of Social Bite

“Thank you to Mel and the team at Social Bite’s Glasgow coffee shop, it was inspiring to visit and see first hand the vital work they do.”

Mel Swan, Managing Director of Social Bite, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Cala Homes (West) for their ongoing support in breaking the cycle of homelessness. Their generous donation will help to provide food, housing, and job opportunities for people affected by homelessness, including contributing to two new Social Bite Villages.

“One of these will open in Greater Glasgow this summer, offering a safe, supportive community for people to rebuild their lives. It’s inspiring to see a company not just building houses but creating real social impact in the same area.”

Cala currently has seven live developments across the region including its flagship development Jordanhill Park which features one, two and three-bedroom new build apartments, four- and five-bedroom townhouses, five-bedroom detached properties and final apartments within the Category B-Listed David Stow building as well as the Graham House building, which launches next month.