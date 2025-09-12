Cala set to launch The Foundry in Glasgow's Southside

Cala Homes (West) is set to return to Glasgow’s popular Southside as its upcoming development, The Foundry is due to be unveiled to homebuyers this month.

The long-awaited development, which is located in the popular area of Cathcart, is primed to launch to the public on Thursday September 18 with Savills Glasgow.

The Foundry will offer a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as two- and three-bedroom penthouses, surrounded by a wealth of green space in the vibrant part of Glasgow’s Southside.

Each apartment will offer Cala’s high specification as standard as well as a balcony or private outdoor space, lift access, and access to generous open green space including communal gardens and a resident’s garden for each apartment block. Allocated parking is also available for two- and three- bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom penthouses.

Exterior CGI of The Foundry

Glasgow’s Southside is a lively community full of culture and green space and it's not just the setting of the development that's green - the heating system is too. The Foundry has been designed with an innovative ground-source heat pump network, providing a renewable, fully-electric heating solution covering all of the apartments.

The development’s location is ideal for those looking for city living as it is less than a 10-minute walk to Cathcart train station with great commuter links to further afield, whilst Holmlea Road is also only minutes away providing a range of shops, eateries and other amenities. The Foundry is also in easy reach of other popular Southside suburbs such as Langside and Battlefield, Shawlands and Mount Florida.

Prospective buyers can book an appointment with Savills, located at the estate agent’s new office at CADWorks, 41 West Campbell Street, Glasgow, from September 18 onwards with a view to finding out more about the wealth of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment styles available in The Foundry’s exciting first release

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales & Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “The Foundry at Cathcart is very much an eagerly awaited development which has already proven extremely popular with those interested in new build apartments in the south of the city.

Interior CGI of Cala's The Foundry at Cathcart

“We’re excited to be launching in this sought-after location once again, with a variety of apartments and penthouses available in our first phase. Our partnership with Savills allows homebuyers the opportunity to speak directly to their team and be the first to find out more information on specific plots and the high specification on offer. We recommend those interested in The Foundry, get in touch with Savills directly to secure their appointment for the launch.”

Jennifer Goldie, Director at Savills Glasgow, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Cala Homes (West) once again for the off-plan sales launch at The Foundry in Cathcart. It is a fantastic addition to the vibrant Southside which will prove popular thanks to its central location and its green spaces within the city.”

Further details can also be found at https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/glasgow/the-foundry-cathcart/.