Cambuslang pupil nominated for Scottish First Aid Award

In the bustling corridors of Hallside Primary School, Cambuslang, a young boy’s determination to increase first aid safety and awareness for everyone around him, has left a mark on his local community.

Riley Williamson, 12, is being celebrated as a true champion of first aid advocacy and has been nominated for an award at the upcoming prestigious Scottish First Aid Awards run by St Andrew’s First Aid, Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity.

After learning basic first aid and life support skills in his primary 6 year, Riley approached his headteacher with the idea of installing a defibrillator in his school. Armed with research, plans, and a strong belief in the importance of life-saving equipment, Riley’s passion sparked the beginning of his enthusiasm for making first aid accessible for everyone.

Riley’s ‘Heart of the Community’ appeal was born, and throughout Primary 7, he worked to make his plan a reality. Speaking to the parent council, rallying his peers at school assemblies, and even enlisting the school choir to support his cause, Riley’s enthusiasm was infectious. Every Christmas performance became an opportunity to raise funds, with Riley standing proudly - collection bucket in hand - sharing his plan with parents, teachers, and visitors.

His efforts didn’t stop there. Riley, who is now studying at Cathkin High School, created a mobile information board to spread awareness about the importance of defibrillators and recognising the signs of a cardiac emergency. He attended multiple school events and engaged with his local community, not just to gather donations but to educate. His message resonated far and wide, sparking conversations about first aid in homes and public spaces across the area.

By the end of his primary school campaign, Riley had smashed his fundraising target of £1,500, raising over £2,000. His dedication meant Hallside Primary could purchase and install a state-of-the-art defibrillator, along with a protective case, as well as a budget for future maintenance.

Even after moving on to secondary school, Riley’s commitment hasn’t wavered. He has already revisited Hallside to check on "his" defibrillator and is making plans to launch a similar appeal in his new school.

Reflecting on his incredible achievement, Riley said: "I just wanted to do something that could really make a difference. Having a defibrillator close by can save someone’s life, and I’m so proud that my school understood the importance of this."

Stuart Callison, CEO of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Riley is an outstanding example of what one person can achieve when they are driven by compassion and determination. His efforts not only brought vital life-saving equipment to his school but also raised awareness across the community. Riley’s dedication is an inspiration."

The 2025 St Andrew’s First Aid Awards will be held at Radisson Blu in Glasgow on Friday March 28, where people will come together to celebrate first aid heroes like Riley.

For more information or to book tickets for the St Andrew’s First Aid Awards 2025, visit https://www.firstaid.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/events/scottish-first-aid-awards-2025/?srsltid=AfmBOor7j8XToXtUuQ9yKon_4sWZSxrmqafomK75ejvz30Qkv6d884ai