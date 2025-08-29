Cameron House golf instructor makes history with U.S. Senior Women’s Open victory

Cameron House Resort is celebrating a proud milestone after one of its very own golf instructors, Becky Morgan, made history by becoming the first Welsh golfer to ever win a USGA championship in this year’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Morgan, who coaches members and guests at The Carrick - Cameron Club’s championship golf course on Loch Lomond - secured a commanding six-stroke victory at San Diego Country Club in California, finishing 7-under par 285.

The win is her first senior major and cements her place among the greats of the game.

David Foley, Director of golf at Cameron Club, said: “Becky’s incredible and well-earned achievement embodies everything we stand for at The Carrick and Cameron Club - passion, skill and determination and a lifelong commitment to achieving your goals. Seeing one of our instructors succeed at this level shows what’s possible and dreams most certainly do come true. We are honoured to have Becky part of the team.”

Morgan, who has enjoyed a respected career on the international circuit, said she was proud to bring her biggest victory back to Loch Lomond.

She said:“Winning the U.S. Senior Women’s Open is the highlight of my career and I’m so thrilled to have done it on a course with so much history. It’s nice to be able to share the win with my clients, colleagues and the community at Cameron House. I’m thoroughly enjoying coaching here and I hope this win encourages more people to get involved in the game, particularly improving their short game!”

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s golf, with past champions including some of the sport’s biggest names. Morgan’s triumph has placed Cameron House and its championship course firmly in the international spotlight, and brought a sense of pride and inspiration home to Loch Lomond.

