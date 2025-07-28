Cameron House welcomes Olympic swimmer Hector Pardoe as he embarks on epic ‘3 Lake Challenge’ from Loch Lomond

Cameron House is proud to host Team GB Olympic Open Water Swimmer, Hector Pardoe and his crew to the banks of Loch Lomond as he launches his extraordinary ‘3 Lake Swim Challenge’ - a 24-hour mission to swim the full length of Loch Lomond, Windermere, and Lake Bala.

The epic swim, which kicks off at midnight on Friday, August 1 from Ardlui on the shores of Loch Lomond, will see Hector cover over 50km of open water in just one day, raising vital awareness for Surfers Against Sewage and the urgent need to protect the UK’s natural waters.

The five-star resort is honoured to host Hector and his support team as they prepare for the most remote and demanding leg of the challenge at Loch Lomond. Cameron House staff will be cheering from the shoreline as Hector begins this powerful campaign under the stars, swimming through the night across Scotland’s largest loch.

Will Oakley, Managing Director of Cameron House Resort, said: “We’re thrilled to host Hector and his family at Cameron House, and to play a part in his remarkable journey. Loch Lomond is one of the most iconic stretches of water in the UK, and we’re proud to see it take centre stage for such an important cause.”

The 3 Lakes Challenge will also spotlight issues around clean water, sustainability, and the importance of preserving Scotland’s natural environment. The campaign is supported by Jeep, who will provide a fleet of electric vehicles for Hector’s crew throughout the 24-hour expedition.

Olympian Hector Pardoe, said: “Loch Lomond is vast, remote and dark. It will be the most challenging part of the swim. But it’s also the most beautiful, a reminder of exactly why we need to protect these wild places.”

Cameron House commends Hector for championing environmental goals and using his platform to inspire action and protect open water across the UK.