Can four-day weeks really make Glasgow workers happier and more productive?

The four-day working week has got a lot of people talking over recent years as forward-thinking businesses trial the new approach.

From avoiding burnout to increasing productivity in the workplace, this new way of working is said to suit both businesses and employees alike – but is it too good to be true?

In this article, we discuss the key benefits and challenges associated with the four-day working week to see if it really is set to become the future of the working world.

The rise in four-day working weeks

The classic 9 to 5 working style has noticeably evolved over the past few years. Since the pandemic, employees have realised that office work no longer has to follow the traditional structure and that a much better working environment can be achieved.

From hybrid working to four-day working weeks, many forward-thinking businesses have been trialling different working models to see whether they can create a better work-life balance for employees without sacrificing productivity.

A trial was carried out across the UK to test the effectiveness of the four-day working week in practice. Following this, a whopping 82% of businesses noticed positive effects on staff wellbeing – a figure that simply can’t be overlooked.

Employees involved in the trial reported feeling much more rested and motivated to focus on their work. The risk of burnout was reduced since employees had more free time to enjoy and the difference in employee morale was noticeable. In fact, 70% of employees from the trial stated that they would need to see a notable pay rise in their next job if they were to return to a five-day schedule.

Following the undeniable success of the trial, 100% of participating companies said they intended to continue with the four-day week.

Benefits of the four-day working week

The four-day week has so far proven beneficial from both a business and personal perspective. Let’s discuss a few of the key benefits that can be expected from a four-day working week:

Improved work-life balance

One of the main drivers for a business considering the four-day week is the benefit it can have on employee wellbeing. Since many workers find that a five-day week wipes them of energy and leaves them feeling like they don’t have enough time to themselves, the prospect of a four-day week is hugely appealing.

Whether employees choose to spend time with loved ones, get stuck into their hobbies, or simply catch up on housework, giving employees an extra day off each week to recharge their batteries can help them feel more refreshed when it comes to the start of the working week.

Fewer outgoings

For employees who have lengthy commutes to work, being able to save on travel expenses every week can quickly add up. This also applies to daily spending – habits like a morning coffee, lunch on the go, and post-work drinks are all outgoings that can be cut down on.

From a business perspective, only operating four days a week also means overhead costs, such as bills, are reduced. Plus, if workers are only in the office four days a week, there is an added opportunity for maintenance or cleaning work to be carried out outside of working hours without having to pay a premium fee for evenings or weekends.

Recruitment edge

When businesses are looking to recruit new talent, a four-day week is a huge perk for job seekers. By offering an appealing work model that shows a commitment to employee wellbeing, job listings are more likely to attract a wider range of applicants. This offers the business more talent to pick from – helping build a strong workforce.

The four-day week can also improve employee retention rates as existing teams are more likely to be satisfied with their work environment. As shown in the four-day week trial, employees feel more motivated and are less likely to leave a four-day week for a five-day week.

Drawbacks of the four-day working week

Although the four-day week has definitely made an impact, it’s not completely free of issues. Here are some of the disadvantages that can come with the four-day working week:

Longer working hours

In some instances, businesses that implement the four-day week do so by spreading out the hours of the fifth day among the other four. Typically, this would involve working an extra two hours per day.

For some employees, this approach is not preferred as the longer days can leave them feeling tired and like they have no free time on workday evenings.

This approach is less favoured and can actually leave employees feeling more burnt out than they otherwise would, contradicting the initial purpose of implementing the four-day week.

Less customer support

If a business is only in operation four days a week, this can cause frustration among its customers. Especially among B2B customers who work traditional hours, not being able to communicate with the customer service team for one day a week can hinder their operations.

For businesses that are heavily reliant on customer support, the four-day working week can impact their brand reputation if not managed well. The changes need to be clearly communicated and customers need to be reassured that the changes won’t hinder them.

Not applicable in some industries

The four-day week simply cannot work in various industries. Certain business sectors, such as public transport, retailers, and healthcare providers require ongoing operation, so full closure for an extra day a week is not feasible.

As the four-day week gains popularity across the country, those in jobs who cannot adopt the new working style may feel resentment towards their role and consider looking into alternative options.

Is the four-day week set to become the new normal?

The benefits that have been seen among those who have trialled the four-day working week look to be paving the way for other businesses.

Offering employees an extra day off every week not only helps them establish a better work-life balance, but is proven to increase their productivity when at work.

Although the benefits are undeniable, there are still challenges. Not all businesses are set up to facilitate the four-day week and others may experience teething issues when it comes to customer service support.

As a whole, the four-day week seems on track to reshape traditional working styles as businesses realise that the classic Monday to Friday office setup does not work for everyone and that the modern demands of employees are changing.