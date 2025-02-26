Carbon Futures appointed to new SPA Framework for Retrofit and Decarbonisation

Leading energy and sustainability consultancy, Carbon Futures, has been successfully appointment to a new Retrofit and Decarbonisation Framework developed by the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA).

Part of the LHC Procurement Group, SPA has been supporting public sector organisations with technical procurement for over fifty years and is a leading provider of free-to-use framework agreements accessed by local authorities, social landlords and other public sector bodies.

This innovative new framework has been designed to support local authorities, housing associations, education and other public sector organisations in delivering a range of energy efficiency and decarbonisation works, helping them with the challenge of achieving net zero and improving the energy performance of their existing stock.

The appointment will see Carbon Futures approved to provide a wide range of specialist energy consultancy services such as Retrofit Assessor, Coordinator and Designer roles to ensure projects throughout Scotland are delivered to a PAS 2035 compliant standard.

Developed to guide the improvement of energy efficiency and performance in existing homes in the UK, the PAS 2035 standard is a process for the energy retrofit of domestic buildings and is an integral part of the UK government's strategy to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency in the housing sector.

Natasha Houchin, Lead Consultant at Carbon Futures commented: “We are delighted to be named on this four-year national framework which represents a huge step forward for Carbon Futures and our ongoing expansion into the retrofit sector.

This success will allow us to build on our current pipeline of retrofit projects, enhancing our ability to support the decarbonisation of existing buildings whilst helping to improve the lives of occupants throughout the country.”

This year will see Carbon Futures celebrate its tenth year in business and its appointment on this new framework marks a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Having grown steadily since forming in June 2015, the consultancy business now employs a team of eighteen staff from offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh with further expansion on the horizon as they gear up to support the transition towards a net zero future.

Andrew Money, Director at Carbon Futures commented: “For ten years, Carbon Futures has supported the delivery and improvement of over 35,000 new and existing homes throughout the country, the vast majority for social and affordable housing providers.

This new framework appointment represents another key milestone for our business and supports our planned growth and expansion into the retrofit sector. We look forward to supporting our various client groups throughout the industry to improve the energy efficiency of their existing housing stock; providing a significant contribution towards their net zero targets.”