Care-experienced Paisley band releases debut single

A new band, comprised of five musically talented care-experienced young people, have set their sights on stardom as they release their debut single.

The Kosmonauts, who receive residential and education support from child and youth charity Kibble, have launched their debut single ‘Screaming Out Load’ on all major streaming services including iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube and Amazon Music, reaching international audiences.

Alongside the single, The Kosmonauts also collaborated with West College Scotland to create and record a music video which featured dance students from the college.

Speaking of the single and video release, a young musician from the band said: “It’s crazy to think about it. We’ve been working on this for about a year now and all of our hard work is now out in the world and we’re hoping everyone will enjoy it.

Kosmonauts performing at The Bungalow.

In April, The Kosmonauts hosted their very own gig and performed cover songs live to a packed audience at The Bungalow, on Shuttle Street, Paisley. Now with a debut single and music video release, The Kosmonauts hope to see their band name up in lights in years to come.

Another band member added: “I’m excited and I’m also very nervous as well. It’s crazy that we’ve come so far.”

The music single came to fruition thanks to the Sounds Right project from the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative Fund through Creative Scotland.

The project provides young people with the opportunity to attend weekly workshops aimed at developing their music making skills. This included songwriting, playing instruments, singing and visits to a recording studio. In addition, young people gained an insight into a range of career opportunities available in the sector, from industry experts.

Mark Macmillan, Kibble, Director of Corporate Services: “There are so many talented young people at Kibble, it’s great to be able to provide them with opportunities to develop their skills, build confidence and then showcase their talent to the public.

“Earlier this year The Kosmonauts performed a live gig and now they have released their debut single across streaming services – a fantastic accolade. I’m sure there are even more great things to come from these talented individuals.”

Kibble Group supports at-risk children and young people (aged 5-26) from across the UK. Many of the young people have experienced significant trauma in their lives and Kibble offers dedicated care and support to help them move forward.

Listen to The Kosmonauts debut single Screaming Out Loud here.