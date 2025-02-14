Carrier expands apprenticeship programme to train next generation of engineers

This National Apprenticeship Week, Carrier, a leading heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions provider, is expanding its apprenticeship programme in the UK, reaffirming its commitment to training highly skilled HVAC professionals and helping to bridge the skills gap in the industry.

Building on the successful launch of its new Academy in Bracknell and the appointment of a dedicated apprenticeship programme lead in 2024, Carrier aims to recruit at least 17 apprentices this year.

With a 30% increase in its technical apprentice intake for 2024, Carrier now employs more than 50 apprentices across its UK business. Once trainees have successfully completed their apprenticeship, they have a clear pathway to full-time employment. 100% of last year’s cohort have now seamlessly progressed into full-time roles with Carrier.

“The skills gap in the HVAC sector remains a persistent challenge,” said Adele Watson, Apprenticeship Programme Lead, Carrier Commercial UK and Ireland. “Along with the challenge of attracting new talent, we also need to retain the skilled technicians we have. By investing in our apprenticeship programme and ongoing technician training, we are beginning to address the shortfall in skilled engineers to support the drive towards decarbonisation and net zero.”

According to government research, occupations in the HVAC sector, such as air-conditioning and refrigeration installers are in elevated demand, while electrical engineers and electrical service and maintenance mechanics are in critical demand. These findings underscore the need for more young people to start technical training, integrated with college-based education and soft skills. With the government increasing the minimum apprenticeship wage from £6.40 to £7.55 per hour starting April 2025, the role of apprenticeships in shaping the future workforce has never been more pivotal.

Matthew Mayes, a final year Carrier Service apprentice based in Bromsgrove, was recognised last year for his achievements as one of three winners of Dudley College’s Apprentice of the Year 2024 award.

“Since joining Carrier, I’ve learned so much and developed skills I never thought possible,” said Mayes. “The programme is excellent, with a perfect balance of hands-on training and theory. I’ve felt well supported, mentored, and really valued in my team. Carrier is a company that truly invests in its people and their future.”

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, Carrier will also be hosting a two-day apprentice event, the first of its kind. The event will feature guest speakers, workshops, and various activities designed to strengthen the sense of community within the organisation while encouraging resilience and promoting fundamental behaviours among apprentices.

“Our Academy will continue to provide a practical environment where apprentices and employees alike can hone their skills,” said Andrew Paddock, Managing Director, Carrier Commercial HVAC UKI and Nordics. “By offering comprehensive training, support, and mentorship, we’re giving our apprentices the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to become safety-focused and highly competent engineers. In addition, we are supporting them with digital literacy and instilling leadership qualities so they can enjoy long and successful careers with Carrier.”

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities at Carrier, please visit https://www.carrier.com/commercial/en/uk/contact-us/.