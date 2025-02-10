Ceilidh to the Cairn: Fundraising can be fun

A South Lanarkshire Charity and Social Enterprise is looking for willing participants for their first large-scale fundraising effort.

For over 22 years, Clydesdale Community Initiatives has been enriching and empowering the most disadvantaged residents of Lanarkshire. At our base at Langloch Farm, a number of Social Enterprises are home to training and development for any participants no matter the physical, mental, or societal barriers to inclusion they may have been facing.

Now we are putting out a call to action - could you take part in our first ever large-scale fundraising effort? We are organising a sponsored walk with a tiny bit of a twist (or should that be a twirl?). On Saturday May 17 we will be walking to the summit of Tinto - all while throwing in some good old scottish dancing.

Bring your tartan, your walking boots, and a healthy appetite for fun! Raising these funds will be a massive boost for our Participants, many of whom will be taking part and accepting the challenge for themselves.

Can you Ceilidh to the Cairn for CCI?