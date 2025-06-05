Charities welcome spec-tacular donations from Glasgow southside opticians

An opticians and audiology business in the southside of Glasgow has been showing its support for a range of local organisations and charities.

Specsavers Newlands, which is locally owned and run, has raised almost £250 for causes close to their hearts.

The team recently took part in an indoor sponsored cycle to Edinburgh for the Guide Dogs, raising nearly £90 for the charity.

Meanwhile, the store also took part in ‘Wear a Hat Day’ for Brain Tumour Research, raising £142.

A sizeable donation was made to Glasgow SW Foodbank as part of the team’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, providing a range of essential items, including tinned meat, pasta, cereal and coffee.

In total, the store donated the equivalent of 47 meals worth of food to the organisation, according to volunteers.

What’s more, the store also donated a number of vouchers to the organisation, providing users with discounts on glasses.

Scott Craig, community champion at Specsavers Newlands, says: ‘It’s been incredibly rewarding to see the team come together to support such a wide range of causes, from our indoor cycle challenge for Guide Dogs, to raising awareness on Wear a Hat Day for Brain Tumour Research.

The team at Specsavers Newlands have been fundraising for a range of different charities across the UK

‘We are also incredibly proud to support Glasgow SW Foodbank by playing a small part to help those most in need.

‘Access to essential items like food and vision care is so important, and we hope our donation can help make a meaningful difference in our community.

‘We look forward to continuing our support in the future, whether it’s through further donations or fundraising efforts, to help support these vital services for as long as they’re needed.’

Specsavers Newlands – located within the Morrisons supermarket on Newlandsfield Road – is open seven days a week.