Children in Wheatley communities celebrate World Book Day

As the UK celebrates World Book Day tomorrow, March 6, nearly 2000 children in Scotland have been helped to read thanks to a partnership between a housing group and a world music legend.

Thanks to the support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Wheatley Foundation has distributed over 40,000 books to 1861 children under five in its communities.

The Foundation, part of Wheatley Group, has partnered with the charity set up by the country music legend since 2016.

Every month, the books are delivered free to children under the age of five of the registered social landlords within Wheatley Group in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dumfries and Galloway.

Anna Grey-Johnson and son, Jason Ahmed, read a favourite book.

This includes 24,367 books to 1166 children living in Wheatley Homes Glasgow homes.

North-east Glasgow mum, a Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant, Anna Grey-Johnson, 34, is delighted her 14-month-old son, Jason Ahmed, is receiving the books.

She said: “He’s only just started receiving them and he loves it and carries a book around with him.

“I’m so happy he is receiving the books, and I look forward to reading new books to Jason every month. It’ll be nice to have a good variety and to alternate between books.”

Professor Paddy Gray OBE, chair of the Wheatley Foundation, said: “This is a fantastic project and we’re so happy to continue being a part of it.

“It’s important to get babies and toddlers interested in books and reading from the very beginning.

“It’s a great way for parents to bond with their children and teach them about the world, their culture and the culture of others.

“Wheatley Foundation signed up to the Imagination Library in 2016 and it’s astounding how many of children we’ve helped distribute books to.

“And it’s not just the youngsters who love the books, feedback from parents is always so positive. They get a lot of enjoyment out of reading the books to their children.”

To be eligible for these books, children must be aged up to five and live in a Wheatley Homes social housing property. Tenants wishing to register their child or children should speak to their local housing officer.

The Imagination Library project was set up by Dolly Parton in 1995 as a tribute to her father and to encourage a love of reading in children. It distributes two million books to under-fives in five countries, including the UK.

Wheatley Foundation helps thousands of people every year within communities across central and southern Scotland. Set up in 2016 with the aim of supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged people, the Foundation delivers a range of projects including the Imagination Library.