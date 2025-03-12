Christian gives back after starting work at homeless support service

A man who experienced homelessness twice is now working for the housing support organisation that helped him get his life back on track.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Lilombo first became homeless in his early teens following the death of his mother.

During the pandemic, he found himself without a place to live again after struggling to keep up with rent payments for his private accommodation. However, thanks to the support he received from Wheatley Care’s Glasgow Flexible Housing Outreach Support Service (GFHOSS), which specialises in assisting adults experiencing homelessness or living in temporary accommodations, he is now back in work and enjoying life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian is now employed with Wheatley Care, part of Wheatley Group, as a well-being assistant, where he supports people with additional needs in living independent and fulfilling lives.

Christian

Christian, 29, said: “When I was 16, my mum passed away, and I was too young to take over the tenancy. For a while, I sofa-surfed with friends, but there were times when I felt ashamed to ask for help. It was important for me to aim for a different lifestyle and not become a product of my environment.

“When the pandemic hit, I could no longer afford my private accommodation and had to give it up. When I became homeless for a second time, it was incredibly difficult because I had no one to support me, and I was mentally in a very low place. The support from GFHOSS gave me hope and connections, and they have been a tremendous inspiration in my life.”

Additionally, with the care and advice from the staff at GFHOSS, he has been able to continue running a dance studio he started before the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "My role is rewarding because I get to support others, and I have opportunities to challenge stereotypes and change perspectives around homelessness. I’m grateful to have this opportunity, as it allows me to give back to the community.” Louise Dunlop, Managing Director of Wheatley Care, said: "We are incredibly proud of Christian and everything he has achieved. His journey from facing homelessness to building a thriving social enterprise is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Christian at work

"At Wheatley Care, we are committed to helping individuals overcome challenges and create better futures for themselves. Christian is a shining example of the strength and potential within the people we support.”