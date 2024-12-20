Christmas Day parkrun is the best way to start the day says Glasgow parkrunner

A Glasgow parkrunner has said taking part in Pollok parkrun helps start her Christmas Day in the best possible way and helps bring a bit of peace in what can be a chaotic day.

Roz, a Pollok parkrun regular, said: “I’ve gone to the Christmas Day parkrun every year that I can - and it’s just the very best start to the day that I can think of.

“Lots of people dress up so there are a few Santa’s and assorted costumes and everyone is always so happy to be there.

“I’ve also noticed lots of families attend with parents, children, or grandchildren and there’s always added excitement because it’s such a special day.

Roz in the festive spirit!

“Pollok is such a beautiful country park so it’s wonderful to have a bit of nature and fresh air at the start of what’s always quite a frenetic day for me as a mum.

“Christmas Day parkrun is the one part of the day that’s just for me really before I go home and be the hostess with the mostest for the rest of the day".

Roz is one of the 10 million strong parkrun community, with 400,000 people taking part in a parkrun every weekend around the world, she knows the strength of the community and added: “Pollok parkrun is a special family to so many people.

“I know the routine of parkrun is special for lots of people every week, to connect and be part of the community.

“I’m excited to see lots of familiar faces and new ones too at Christmas!

“Until recently I was a primary school teacher and I love seeing former pupils running around - some that have been at my running club from school.

“I know one wee boy that’s coming this year with his mummy and it’ll be such a joy to see him again!

“I also know that there are people who find that the parkrun connection and exercise helps their mental health weekly, and that this is even more important at Christmas.”

There are many different ways to take part in a parkrun whether that is running, walking, jogging, volunteering or even just cheering people on, Roz has been volunteering during to an injury and explained: “I’m a bit injured at the moment - so I’ve been volunteering more than running.

“But I’m passionate about helping the team put parkrun on, so volunteering is as much fun as running or walking is for me.

“I’m really hoping to have a new costume for this year’s Christmas Day parkrun - and to manage a walk/ run on the Big Day itself!

“Last year I reached my 250th milestone on Christmas Day so that was very special!”

You can find a list of all of the parkruns on Christmas Day and New Years Day at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/special-events/