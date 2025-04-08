City centre hotel announced as local football club‘s awards sponsor

voco Grand Central Glasgow Hotel

One of Glasgow's most prestigious hotels and event venues has been announced as the new awards partner of a Scotland's most successful women's football club.

The iconic voco Grand Central Glasgow Hotel will be hosting Glasgow City FC’s Player of the Match awards until the end of the current season.

Founded in 1998, Glasgow City FC has been a prominent figure in the SWPL since its launch in 2002 and have won a record sixteen league titles since the club's formation.

The ‘Original Trailblazers’ will commend their star players following each match at the impressive city-centre building, which kicked off on the 9th of February following a phenomenal 8-0 win over Montrose.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager of voco Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to be able to sponsor Glasgow City FC’s Player of the Match Awards. The team is an excellent representation of our beautiful city, making it the perfect partnership for the hotel.

“The continued rise in women’s football has been great to witness, and the athletes of Glasgow City FC are a perfect example of why the recognition is so well deserved. We look forward to celebrating with them for the rest of the season.”

Laura Montgomery, Chief Executive at Glasgow City FC, commented: “Our team has been an important figure in Scottish women’s football for nearly three decades now, and we’re incredibly proud of our history, so to be able to partner with a property like the Grand Central hotel, which has its own incredible back story, is truly an honour.

“We are looking forward to working with Marcello and his team at Grand Central over the next few months, and of course, celebrating our incredible players in the city we call home.”

To find out more about voco Grand Central Glasgow Hotel, and their meeting and event spaces, please visit https://grandcentral.vocohotels.com/.

To find out more about Glasgow City FC, or learn how to get involved, please visit https://glasgowcityfc.co.uk/.