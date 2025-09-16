Citylink launches fundraising breakfast bus to support SIV Children's Appeal

Scottish Citylink has joined forces with the STV Children’s Appeal to run a fundraising breakfast bus trip hosted by popular presenters Laura Boyd and Sean Batty.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Scottish Breakfast coach outing, from Glasgow to Loch Lomond, will include fun, food and activities at Cameron House, with every penny raised going to the STV Children’s Appeal’s Big Scottish Breakfast campaign.

The event takes place on 2 October - tickets are available to buy now at citylink.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, up to 50 lucky ticket holders will join Laura Boyd and Sean Batty, on a lively coach journey with Q&As, games and giveaways as they travel to Cameron House Hotel. Once there the group will enjoy a Highland Games activity donated by the hotel as well as hot refreshments and a breakfast roll as well as Citylink giveaways, including free travel vouchers.

Presenters Laura Boyd and Sean Batty who will be hosting the Big Breakfast Bus trip

Planned activities on the day - to be enjoyed indoors or outdoors dependent on the weather - include Scottish favourites such as haggis hurling, caber tossing, welly wanging, axe-throwing, tug ‘o war, archery and many more.

There will also be top prizes on offer, including dinner for 2 at the Cameron House La Vista restaurant by the marina and tickets for a family of four to enjoy the venue’s in-house cinema.

The STV Children’s appeal supports children and families affected by poverty across Scotland. Launched in 2011, the charity has raised over £37 million and has provided awards to local and national projects across all 32 local authority areas in Scotland, delivering much needed support to tens of thousands of children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Citylink is also making a cash donation to the STV Children’s Appeal. The company is also running a competition through its social media channels, offering the chance for people to win four free tickets for the trip.

The Big Breakfast Bus fun will be hosted by presenters Sean Batty and Laura Boyd.

Citylink Managing Director Simone Walsh said: “We’re excited to be creating Boydy and Batty’s Big Breakfast Bus and this event is going to be great fun - but most importantly it’s about raising as much money as possible for the Big Scottish Breakfast campaign which will help so many children and young people get a breakfast at school.

“As one of the country’s biggest coach operators, we take our social responsibility very seriously - that includes working hard every day to provide affordable and reliable travel across Scotland, as well as working with incredible partners and charities like the STV Children’s Appeal to play our part in supporting the people who need it most across the country.”

Emma Devers, Fundraising and Event Manager said:“We’re excited to be partnering with the teams at Citylink and Cameron House on this fantastic opportunity to have fun while raising funds for the Big Scottish Breakfast campaign. We believe every child deserves the best possible start in life – and that begins with a healthy, nutritious breakfast to start their day. The money raised through this event will help the STV Children’s Appeal support school breakfast clubs across Scotland, ensuring more children have the fuel they need to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Meir, Director of Sales at Cameron House, added: "Cameron House Resort is delighted to welcome the Big Scottish Breakfast Bus and to support the STV Children’s Appeal in raising vital funds for children and families across Scotland. We’re proud to host this special event on the banks of Loch Lomond, offering a taste of Scottish hospitality alongside some of our unique experiences for a truly memorable day. "

"Giving back to the community is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re honoured to play our part in helping such an important cause.”

Kellogg’s is also supporting the STV Children’s Appeal’s Big Scottish Breakfast campaign by matching every £1 raised (up to a total of £100k) to fund school breakfast clubs across Scotland, helping to combat child hunger. Kellogg’s team members will also take part in the Citylink Big Breakfast event as well as donating some prizes and giveaways.

To find out more and buy tickets visit citylink.co.uk