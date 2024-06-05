Clean Sweep: Asda colleagues tidy up in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda Clydebank colleagues have joined forces with colleagues from the Dumbarton and Maryhill stores to host litter picks in the community.

The litter picks were organised as part of Asda’s official partnership with the ‘Big Help Out’ initiative, which takes place on June 7 to 9.

The ‘Big Help Out’ will see thousands of organisations come together to help clean up the community, and Asda is encouraging people to volunteer in their local area, especially with local grassroots club to help make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clydebank, Dumbarton and Maryhill colleagues teamed up with Clydemuir Primary School to tackle the litter in Dalmuir. Together with pupils from the school, they filled five bags with the rubbish, collected as they walked around the local area.

Local primary school children helping at litter picks for the Big Help Out.

Asda Clydebank Community Champion, Maryanne Scott said: “The pupils at Clydemuir Primary School were a fantastic help in this litter pick. We cleaned up around the school grounds and then took a walk through the local community, picking up litter as we went.

“We walked right up to the Old Kilpatrick Playground where we took the kids to have a play before the trek back to school for their lunch.

“All in, we managed to fill five bin bags, which has helped make a big difference to the local community. The kids had a great time, and all the participants got a certificate for their help to keep our streets clean!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colleagues also held a litter pick alongside 30 pupils from Braehead Primary School.

Asda Clydebank Community Champion Maryanne Scott with local primary school children litter picking.

Asda Dumbarton Community Champion, Anne-Marie O’Shea said: “The children from Braehead Primary School were so enthusiastic and did a great job. We took them out in the local community and round about the common – which is a very busy park just beside the school.

“We were also joined by some customers who had seen our ‘Big Help Out’ advertisement instore and came along to help. They also said they’d love to join in future litter picks which is amazing. We managed to fill six bags of rubbish before we took the kids back to school.

“Well done to all the children and helpers on a great day of litter picking around Dumbarton and keeping our community tidy. We’re planning to do more litter picks in the future and over the summer to keep making a difference to the local areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maryanne Scott added: “We’re also teaming up with Ryan Rooney, the Community Champion at Asda Maryhill, to help with two more litter picks this Friday and Saturday in the Maryhill area. We’re hoping to fill lots more bags of rubbish and will be doing some gardening and repairs at a local school. Hopefully the weather stays nice!”